Chloroquine can be used for the treatment of the coronavirus and was even mentioned by President Donald Trump. However, two incidents seem to mar how well it is regarded when a man in Arizona died after consuming it and some people in Nigeria were poisoned by the same drug.

Chloroquine facts

Here are some facts about Chloroquine that should be exposed and why it is not a definite'COVID-19 cure yet, added Banner Health.

1. Chloroquine is used to clean aquariums and fish tanks.

2. It is used for treating malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. It is a repurposed drug as well as not explicitly designed for the COVID-19 genome.

3. The U.S.Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approve it yet since it is still under trials.

4. Use of said drug for humans, whether controlled or regulated, is not 100% safe.

Nigeria's Coronavirus Drug Chloroquine debacle

On Sunday Nigerian officials report coronavirus drug chloroquine poisoning after the drug was used on two people because it was mentioned as a COVID-19 cure by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to reports, two people were hospitalized in Lagos, from taking an overdose of the drug without medical consultation.

Panic brought about by the COVID-19 has prompted the Nigerian Center for Disease Control to remind citizens against self-medicating when taking Chloroquine.

According to the tweet, the World Health Organization has not approved chloroquine for COVID-19 management. Scientists are still researching to confirm the claim.

President Trump said, "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine."

Oreoluwa Finnih, senior health assistant to the governor of Lagos also added, that chloroquine is used with another drug and not a bonafide coronavirus cure.

John Hopkins University reported that Nigeria has 27 cases of COVID-19 so far.

Self-medication with chloroquine kills Arizona man

Dr Daniel Brooks, Banner Poison and Drug Information Center medical director, said that the COVID-19 is causing worry for many people and they are trying ways to prevent getting sick. He added that taking medicine without a doctor's supervision is not very smart.

According to Banner Health experts, taking medication with other inappropriate medicines and household products (i.e fish tank cleaner), is not proven to treat COVID-19. It is noted that chloroquine is used for fish tanks too.

A man and his wife, who were in their 60s, took a form of chloroquine phosphate which is used to clean fish tanks. Thinking that this is the chloroquine that Presinet Trump was talking about, they mixed a small amount of additive with liquid which they consumed.

After 20 minutes, they were not feeling well as the woman started vomitting while the man was having respiratory problems. They called 911 who arrived at their home and brought them to the hospital. It appears that the couple equated the fish tank additive with hydroxychloroquine, which is said to cure COVID-19.

The danger of self-medication and taking chloroquine without proper consultation may lead to poisoning and death. As of this writing, an anti-COVID-19 drug does not exist yet. Hence, caution is needed when taking any similar drug.

