After being sidelined for a torn Achilles tendon in NBA finals 2019 and still currently recovering, Brooklyn Nets star and former NBA MVP Kevin Durant is facing yet another crisis concerning his health as he becomes the seventh NBA player to contract COVID-19.

In an official statement released by the Nets Organization, they confirmed that Durant is among the four of their players who tested positive with COVID-19. Durant, along with the other two are not exhibiting any symptoms while one player has shown symptoms of the virus.

The Brooklyn Nets organization has decided to keep the identities of the other three players who contracted the virus but assured that all of them are currently in isolation under the care of team physicians.

Furthermore, the Nets also notified everyone who had known contact with the players including but not limited to recent opponents. They are also working closely with local and state authorities regarding the matter.

In an effort to contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, all players and members of the Nets travel party have already been asked by the organization to self-isolate, monitor their health and be in constant communication with the team's medical staff. They further added that the health of their players and staff is their utmost priority and that they are doing everything within their power in order to ensure that everyone affected by the recent happenings is receiving the best possible care.

NY Mayor Calls out NBA Teams.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets paid a private company in order to get the entire team tested. Reports also say that the tests were conducted on Saturday, however, the results were only made available on Tuesday.

Not long after the announcement by the Nets, reports say that the Los Angeles Lakers who played against them last week would also get tested for the virus and will be self-isolating for two weeks.

This news, however, did not go well with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who wished the for the players' fast recovery but also stressed that entire NBA teams should not be getting tested when there are patients who are already "critically ill" who have not undergone the tests until now. He also expressed that the tests should not be for the wealthy but for the sick.





COVID-19 in the NBA.

The news that Durant was infected comes only a week after the NBA announced the suspension of its 2019-2020 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for virus. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the NBA has now reached seven including Durant, Gobert, Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell, the three unnamed Nets players and an unnamed player from the Detroit Pistons.

Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver noted that there are still no long term plans in place, but said that the suspension would last for at least 30 days. Silver also assured that no matter how long the suspension may take, the season can always restart. He also indicated that it may mean that the Finals may take place in July but noted that the assumptions of a lost season are premature.

