With the coronavirus in the UK, the deadly contagion will last still spring 2021. According to reports, a document reveals that about 7.9 million people will be hospitalized until next year.

Public health officials said that the next scenario will be difficult with the COVID-19 existing in the UK till the next 12 months. This scenario is likely to get worse, based on the prospects involved.

This briefing was transmitted to the senior National Health Service (NHS) officials with fears of the pressure of more coronavirus cases on the overtaxed NHS, describing how the logistics and health of the frontline is doing.

The Guardian reported that the draft was made in the last few days, and circulated with relevant officers in the English health service. Further updates are expected soon.

Dr Susan Hopkins PHE's head, who is coordinating the responses to the outbreak said the Public Health England (PHE) employed worst-case situations and figures stressed that people with symptoms stay at home, that includes health care workers to lessen the incidence of the infection rate.

Chris Witty, the chief medical adviser to the government, mentioned that 80% is the worst-case scenario is expected.

In the briefing, it is expected that about four in five people in the U.K. is going to get the COVID-19 contagion.

Numbers in the report are based on data collected by relevant agencies to foresee what may come next. It says that 80% will acquire the deadly infection (COVID-19) for 12-months. And that hospitals will be handling about 15% or 7.9 million citizens needing hospital treatment

For some, like professor Paul Hunter of the East Anglia University, he added that the COVID-19 will last about 12-months. It will be upsetting many people, and increase worries related to the contagion. For it to last till one year, is very actual not just a guess for the coronavirus to last spring 2021.

Also read: Coronavirus Vaccine Might Be Available Soon, Chinese Officials Say

Paul Hunter stressed,"For the public to hear that it could last for 12 months, people are going to be really upset about that and pretty worried about that. ‘A year is entirely plausible. But that figure isn’t well appreciated or understood. I think it will dip in the summer, towards the end of June, and come back in November, in the way that usual seasonal flu does. I think it will be around forever, but become less severe over time, as immunity builds up."

Estimates by the PHE suggests that 500,000 people from a total of five million is vital because they are in "essential services and critical infrastructures." Other numbers are 1 million in the National Health Service (NHS), another 1.5 million in social care are off sick during the peak of the pandemic.

When the peak of the COVID-19 is reached, an estimate of 10% of Britons will experience a cough at any time, so they are warned.

On Thursday, Boris Johnson remarked that persons with cough should be isolated for seven days, and there should be an update on their conditions whether they are positive or not.

In the next 10 to 14 weeks, Prof Whitty suggests more COVID-19 cases will increase. This will be till May's end to mid-June that he stated.

Major moves in the present strategy are to delay the peak and stretch it to lessen the pressure off the NHS to flatten the curve in dealing with the COVID-19 contagion.

The brief indicates that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is going to last till spring, by that time all the delay may yield an anti-viral.

Related article: How Coronavirus Infection Starts in the Body, Leading to Death