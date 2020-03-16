With rampaging cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, Chinese officials have announced that a coronavirus vaccine is being prepped for trials and emergencies next month.

The South China Morning Post claimed that research is yielding progressive anti-vaccines against the ongoing disease, mentioning a senior health official from mainland China.

All over the globe, there are more than 125,000 people who are infected by the China-born COVID-19, with 118 countries struggling with outbreaks beyond containment. The World Health Organization has confirmed 4,600 deaths, but even experts are perturbed by the disease and are racing against time.

Zheng Zhongwei, director of the National Health Commission's Science and Technology Development Centre, mention to The Australian news outlet that Chinese are finding a cure fast that are created following “scientific and standardized technical requirements.”

He said that the anti-viral will be ready by April for clinical studies and may be used in urgent conditions. There is a need for it asap with more recurring cased of cured victims who get sick again.

Situations like the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China makes it legal to deploy any vaccine for crucial public health emergencies.

The National Medical Products Administration will decide whether any drug is safe for human use, as China's main drugs regulator. They have the final say whether any drug will be fit for victims and if the risks mandate giving it to patients.

Recently, the Massachusetts biotech Moderna sent its prototype anti-viral to the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to confirm its efficacy in curing patients of COVID-19 as a coronavirus vaccine.

Also read: American Woman Recovers by Treating Her Coronavirus at Home

It was confirmed that U.S. doctors are in consultation with Chinese medical specialists, in connection with the use of HIV drugs to cure the coronavirus.

The drug developed is not tested nor approved for patients suffering from the pathogen (coronavirus) as a COVID-19 cure. The drugs in question have not been properly tested or approved for use against the novel coronavirus.

One of the first diagnosed in the U.S., James Cai, 32, told the New York Post that he should have died if the doctors at Hackensack Medical Center did not give him the experimental cure for the COVID-19 disease.

Anti-viral cures under testing

Chinese virologists are using the antimalarial medicine chloroquine and AbbVie's HIV drug Kaletra- which is a combo of lopinavir and ritonavir.

One of the observations about the chloroquine treatment is that has few unwanted side effects, it killed the parasitic cause of malaria which changes the acidity inside the cells, killing the invasive pathogens.

Potential anti-virals for treating the coronavirus with protease inhibitors as Kaletra have a great potential to be a cure. These inhibitors will prevent the virus from hijacking cell bio-molecular structures from reproducing virus genomes in the infected cell, which is the cause of the mutation.

According to the pharma AbbVie, it will begin the Kaletra research to see if it pans out as another possible treatment for the dreaded COVID-19 disease, and as a coronavirus vaccine.

Related article: American Woman Recovers by Treating Her Coronavirus at Home