Killings at Gilgo beach remains unsolved for ten years now after bodies of sex workers were found in the gated community of Long Island, where the killer buried his victims in the sandy marsh. Years later, authorities find more bodies and evidence that the killer is still at large.

The killers chosen victims were women, who were escorts for hire and paid for sex. After disappearing these women are seen dead in the sand. Their names were Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman, who are all sex workers according to their profiles.

When the graves were dug up by the investigators, each hole was about a 500-foot distance from each one. Remains were uncovered on December 2010 with the victims wrapped in burlap by the killer.

Discovering the bodies came about when they search for 24-year old escort Shannan Gilbert, they still did not find the lost girl, according to reports. But, when a search was conducted to find the missing escort, something more gruesome was unearthed.

Authorities thought that they could find the remains of Shannan Gilbert, instead there were more victims found on this plot of sand. Their remains revealed the activity of the Long Island Serial Killer. Based on forensic analysis of the grisly remains, these are testaments to the meticulous planning of the killer.

The horror did not end there. After four months of investigation, six more dead bodies were found. To cap more kills, he added six more victims to his gruesome activities, showing that he was not done yet.

One of his most notable victims was a cross-dressing Asian Male, who was beaten to a pulp. Another horrific prize was a dead toddler, added to the beach's dead inhabitants. Questions are raised by all this activity of the homicide and sadistic Long Island serial killer is whether it is just one or more doing the killings? Gilgo Beach on Long Island is the chosen ground for the victims.

To date, the Long Island authorities do not know who the killer is, and if there is more than one person responsible for the crime. They also do not know the motives that drive the killer or killers, recent kills of an Asian and a toddler is atypical from the murdered escorts.

Does the killer or killers still lurk in the gated Long Island community, just waiting for another chance to expand his number of kills? Ten years after the slaying of the escort women, there is barely any evidence to point the police, to the unknown'Long Island serial killer. It is just a matter of time before it may begin again.

The "Lost Girls" of Netflix is based on the Long Island killings. The story features a mom who was looking for her lost daughter but they eventually found more dead people who are sex workers. This is also based on the book written by Robert Kolker, who researched the grisly murders on Long Island. The director Liz Garbus said that she was hoping that it would conclude by helping the relatives of the slain. In finding more resolution by persuading authorities to dig deeper, to give justice to the dead victims of the Long Island serial killer.

