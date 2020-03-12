A coalition base was struck by an ISIS rocket attack on the Taji Military base, killing three soldiers in the ongoing conflict in Iraq. About 18 107mm Katyusha rockets struck the base which took the lives of two U.S. soldiers and one U.K. service personnel. Aside from these casualties, about 12 members were injured because of the attack.

So far, the rocket barrage is the most extensive on any US base with troops stationed there since Iran launch ballistic missiles in January.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack "deplorable," because a British soldier was among the three who were killed in the unexpected attack.

Attacking the Taji military base in Iraq was nothing short of cowardly, Boris Johnson added more to his statement.

He said, "that security and stability in the region is because of service men and women who work every day, their presence does make it safer for everyone."

Both the Foreign Secretary and the US Secretary of State will continue to work with international partners to know more about the details of the abhorrent attack.

According to the Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, the night attack on both UK and allied soldier is inherently a cowardly act by Iran.

The Defense Secretary also added that the men and women of the UK armed forces are working in Iraq to attain and establish stability and prosperity in the region. Those who committed the atrocity are not friends to Iraq.

He addressed those who died on the night of the attack and said as quoted, "My thoughts are with the families of those whose loved ones have been killed or injured. We shall not forget their sacrifice and will ensure those who committed these acts face justice."

A representative of the Ministry of Defence confirmed that one soldier was part of the royal army medics corps who died with the two American personnel during the rocket attack.

They added, all the families of the deceased were informed of their passing. They have asked for privacy until the other details are released.

All thoughts and sympathies were expressed to the closest of kin and friends by authorities. The incident will be investigated to find out what happened.

US military spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins said that about 12 or more were injured in the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve when the based was hammered by rockets that caused the deaths.

Everything was confirmed by Security Media Cell, Iraq's military communication centre, that the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon in the northern area of Baghdad,

The OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III verified the Wednesday rocket attack in the afternoon and the official investigation in the attack and the assessment.

Ali Al Dulaimy, a 28-year-old Iraqi journalist, got a video of the attack from Balad near Taji.

A witness related to PA news agency, that people panic during the attack and the sirens were ringing loudly. Many witnessed the chaos as the coalition forces were taken by surprise, leaving the camp in ruins.

The weapon used for the attack was found by Iraqi Security Force. They found the truck with the launcher in the back, a few miles from Camp Taji.

A few days earlier two US servicemen were slain by enemies when on an operation with the Iraquis to attack ISIS on Sunday. Although there are speculations that ISIS did it or Iran, no one knows who fired the rocket attack on the coalition base that killed three coalition soldiers.

