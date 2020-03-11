Hatred and obsession drove this Russian serial killer to murder an estimated 78 victims. In a lengthy and gruesome trial in 2015, ex-Siberian cop Mikhail Popkov was convicted for the murder of 22 women. However, Popkov's confession supported by recent evidence revealed an additional 56 other victims, amounting to a total of 78 murders in a span of 18 years.

"The Werewolf"

Way back in 2015, Popkov's gruesome string of crimes made headlines all over the world. The Russian media nicknamed him "The Werewolf," depicting how he preys on his unsuspecting victims. He was described as Russia's most terrifying serial killer due to the violent nature of his crimes.

Popkov's murder spree spanned almost two decades, starting from 1992 to 2010. This Russian serial killer's highly-publicized trial was held in a court in Irkutsk. Popkov was sentenced to life after being found guilty of 22 murders, but this sentence was not final, as some of his suspected murders were already in probe during that time.

While in prison, Popkov allegedly confessed to a fellow inmate of his other murders, bragging that he has more victims than prolific Russian serial killer Andrei Chikatilo who murdered 52. Later on, this confession was used to convict Popkov to a second life sentence.

Also read: Texas Mom Beheads 5-Year-Old Daughter After a Simple Request

Driven by obsession

Popkov's killing spree started in 1992 when he caught his wife having an affair. After many months of obsession, he set out to target women by luring them in his police car. Out of his 78 victims, 77 were female, apart from the 1 male policeman he murdered in his car.

He would pick up victims during his late-night rides. As a cop, this Russian serial killer would use his badge and offer rides to unsuspecting women. When the opportunity comes, Popkov will drive them to a remote location and murder them with an axe or hammer. Ten of his female victims were also sexually assaulted.

Most of his victims range from 16 to 40 years old, with the youngest being a 15-year-old teen. It would take authorities years before finally matching up the tire impressions of Popkov's Niva car to the tire marks near the crime scene. In addition to this, his DNA also matched the DNA samples taken from most of the victims. Popkov was arrested in 2012 while on his way to Vladivostok, ending his 18-year killing spree.

Sane mind, sick motive

Experts found Popkov to be perfectly sane, which raises the question: what was his motive behind the gruesome killings? In an interview, Popkov once claimed that he aimed to "cleanse" the city of prostitutes. He had the strong urge to "teach and punish" women whom he deemed to be immoral and promiscuous.

"The victims were those who, unaccompanied by men, at night, without a certain purpose, were on the streets, behaving carelessly, who were not afraid to enter into conversation with me, get into my car, and then go for a drive in search of adventures, for the sake of entertainment, ready to drink alcohol and have sexual intercourse with me."

Up to this day, Popkov is considered as Russia's more terrifying mass murderer in recent decades, surpassing the "Chessboard Killer" Alexander Pichushkin who killed 48 victims.

Related article: Niagara Falls Murder Prompts Serial Killer Theories