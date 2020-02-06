After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior royal family members, the Palace is speaking out on more stories. They responded to reports about Harry and Meghan working with Sheeraz Inc., an endorsement firm that works with clients like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya to arrange brand deals and appearances.

Since the couple moved to Canada, Meghan, the former "Suits" star is rumored to return to show business. People around the world have been wondering what the couple will be up to now to be more financially independent.

Buckingham Palace has released an official statement that denies that they will be working with Kim Kardashian's endorsement firm.

The company Sheeraz claimed on Instagram, "Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @SussexRoyal." He added that "Sheeraz, Inc. clients from Middle East, India, U.S., and Asia can send them official offers and they will take them directly to their representatives."

The Palace touted the claims as categorically untrue, but the post is still active on Sheeraz' Instagram. Said endorsement company alledgely working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's inner circle to turn them into a multibillion-dollar brand. Company owner Sheeraz Hasan has insisted in interviews that he is working directly with the Duchess of Sussex's inner circle.

Meanwhile, the pair does appear to be attempting to line up jobs for themselves in their new roles - roles that haven't yet been clearly defined. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been consistently dodging circulating rumors about what their next step will be.

Other rumors that circulated were that Meghan would star in her best friend Jessica Mulroney's reality TV show (which is untrue) and that she will return to Hollywood to try and re-pursue acting.

After the Palace has denied the claims, the company released an official statement on Twitter, maintaining it was telling the truth.

According to founder Sheeraz Hasan on Sheeraz Inc.'s Instagram Story, "Always remember, Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a princess."

He said that she is coming back to LA and he is in contact with her inner team for brand and appearances deals as he has a global network of buyers for talent. He added that he is the go-to person for global media or global brand opportunities.

With Meghan and Harry's lack of response, silence speaks volumes. The abdication agreement was decided after a crisis summit between Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

Buckingham Palace seldom comments on such matters. An insider commented that if they do work with the endorsement company, it will raise a few eyebrows at Buckingham Palace.

The insider added that the pair working with the endorsement firm is not what the Queen imagined when she granted Harry and Meghan the freedom to cut loose from the family and pursue their careers.

