The Mexican state of Baja California along the US-Mexico border region was shook by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake, Friday.

At about 7:52 in the evening, the northeast portion of the state felt the tremors just north of Alberto Oviedo Mota and about 30 miles south of Mexicali, based on information from the United Stated Geological Survey (USGS) who previously released am initial magnitude of 5.5.

The quakes were felt by people as far as San Diego, Long Beach, Blythe, and Phoenix. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or damage to property caused by the quake.

The earthquake came only a few days after the Earthquake Engineering Institute (EERI) Sand Diego chapter released a report regarding a 6.9 magnitude earthquake from the Rose Canyon Fault in San Diego can cause damage to 100,000 homes and result to failure of road and bridge structures. The report also indicated that some parts of Mission Bay can sink about a foot after an eartquake of such strength.

Furthermore, the reports by the EERI have also found that a temblor of such magnitude can cut gas and water service between Silver Strand and La Jolla for as long as a month.

The fault line starts from the coast between Encinitas and Oceanside and is said to extend south up to the shores of La Jolla. Scientists say that from there, the fault cuts through Old Town, Little Italy and then San Diego before it extends to offshore of the Silver Strand and stretches almost to Tijuana.

According to the EERI, the study estimates that the temblor from the earthquake would inflict as much as $38 billion in infrastructure and building damages. It also has the potential to displace 36,000 households and disrupt San Diego's economy.

The authors of the research that the quake on the Rose Canyon fault is already imminent since it only appears to produce temblors once every 700 years. The last significant quake that had a 6.0 magnitude occurred in 1862. However, previous research has shown that there is still an 18% chance of a 6.7 magnitude earthquake to happen in San Diego within the next 30 years.

The EERI also stated that branches of the fault exist beneath San Diego International Airport, which welcomes nearly 70,000 passengers daily. The said branch also extends beneath the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal and San Diego Conventional Center.

EERI is a society of engineers and scientists who evaluate risks and consequences of huge quakes in places including Seattle's Puget Sound and the Bay Area. The group also collaborates with the government and responders to mitigate potential damage which may be caused by disasters.

There is no information yet if the reports by EERI has any connection with the 5.5 magnitude earthquake that rocked the US-Mexico border region of along Baja California. The origin of the earthquake as of the moment is still under review. However, authorities still ask people within the area to take precautions and move to safer places in case of aftershocks.

