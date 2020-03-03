In recent months, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Queen Elizabeth haven't exactly been in good terms due to the infamous Megxit. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has announced that they were stepping down from their royal duties, which hasn't been exactly welcomed by the Queen.

The couple and the Queen has had a row about issued like the usage of the brand " Sussex Royal," which Meghan and Harry agreed to but not without throwing shade saying the Monarchy does not have jurisdiction to the term.

However, before all of this drama, for most of his life, Prince Harry has been close to her grandmother and had a great insight into her married life.

In 1947, the Queen married an exiled Greek prince Philip and have remained strong as a couple since then. Philip, however, has had a number of well-documented gaffes and have seemed tactless; despite this, he is said to have a more serious side and have proved to be a rock for the Queen as she serves her demanding role as Head of State.

In 2012, Prince Harry said that the 93-year-old monarch would have not been able to live through her royal life as successful as she is without Philip by her side. The prince also noted that regardless of whether his grandfather sort of wandered off like a fish down a river and seemed to always do his own thing, he didn't think that his grandmother could have done the whole royal charade without him.

Read also: Meghan Markle's Father Has Shocking Words for Daughter and Prince Harry

However, there have been news that their love story may be soon ending due to fears about Prince Philip's deteriorating health spark as he near 100 years old. The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh scared the British Nation during the Christmas holidays when he was taken to King Edward Hospital in London and was admitted for four nights. Prince Philip will be turning 99 in June and experts have warned that he may not be able to stay with us for much longer.

In view of this, Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the Queen claimed that the Duke is now very frail. He also added that it would be a great move if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brings back their son Archie to the UK to see his grandparents as it might be the last time that Prince Philip will see his grandson. Prince Philip has been spending most of his time on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

It can be recalled that the Duke of Edinburgh has stepped down from his duties as a royal in 2017 with royal experts speculating that it was due to his poor health.

According to Angela Mollard, a royal expert Philip's poor health is only one if the stresses that Queen Elizabeth is facing right now.

With the royal divorce, the infamous Megxit, and her husband's health, people have been thinking that this year may be another "annus horribilis."

Related news: Queen Elizabeth Carried Out Secret Mission Amid Megxit