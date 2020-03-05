Since he was released from hospitalization during Christmas holidays, Prince Philip has stayed in Sandringham which has sparked speculations about his health that has brought fears that he is not getting better as he nears 100 years old.

Over Christmas, the Duke of Edinburgh was rushed and spent four nights in King Edward VII hospital in London. Royal experts have been warning that the Duke who will soon turn 99 might not be with the nation for longer.

According to Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the Queen the Duke is now very "frail," even calling out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to bring back their son Archie to the United Kingdom soon to let his grandparents see him for which might be the last chance he can spend time with the ailing Prince Philip.

He further stated that, since Prince Philip is turning 99 in June, he is not expected to live much longer. Also saying that the Prince did not look good when he came out of the hospital in December and that he has been hiding out in the Queen's place in Sandringham.

Moreover, he revealed that people have not seen the Duke since and that people of his age usually get frail. He said that it would be a great pity if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not bring back their son Archie to spend some time with his grandparents due to the issues surrounding the infamous Megxit.

With Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth not getting any younger, fans of the royal family have previously slammed Prince Harry and Meghan for not spending Christmas with the Royal family. The couple decided to stay in Canada for the holidays, a decision that did not sit well with the fans saying that they should have joined the royal family in celebrating the holidays since the Queen and her husband may not have many Christmases left.

In 2017, Prince Philip stepped back from his royal duties, and with his condition seemingly not getting better experts have speculated that his declining health condition may cause the Queen to have an "annus horribilis part 2."

Angela Mollard, a royal expert has stated that the poor of the Duke health is just one of the stresses on the Monarch's long list and that the beginning of the year has been very stressful for the Queen. She also added that as the Queen approaches the age of 94, she has to juggle between her royal duties and its challenges, including the issues about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's step down from their royal duties, royal divorces and her elderly husband whose health is not looking good.

Mollard also noted that the Duke of Edinburgh's health is one of the biggest challenges that the Queen is facing this year. However, he is not expected to get fully recovered soon as he is only one year an a few months away from being a centenarian.

