The first U.S. coronavirus victim has died, prompting President Donald Trump to ask the Americans to avoid general panic. Health officials reveal that the first person to succumbed from COVID-19 is male. The victim does not have any recorded travel history to locations infected by the virus.

The victim died in King County, which is the most populated state in Seattle, with about 700,000 people, officials related to AFP.

According to reports, Jeff Duchin, public health officer for Seattle and King County said that the person was in his 50s and had health complications, which may have triggered his worsening health condition.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said,"It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19." He condoled the relatives and families of their loss.

This first COVID-19 death in the U.S. has prompted fears of similar epidemics, approving to fund state agencies with the activation of the National Guard should it be needed.

At the White House, President Trump stated that this might be a limited case, and the spread of the virus is not so much to worry about. He also remarked that fit individuals will recover from the infection.

President Trump made it clear that U.S. is ready to deal with any circumstances. He also praised the media and politicians, telling everyone not to panic.

Trump said the victim was "a wonderful woman," but it was found out that he was given the wrong information in an earlier encounter with the press since the victim is male.

The first official American death was a health care worker employed in a nursing home.

It is alarming as the states of Oregon, California revealed their cases of coronavirus contagion last week. One thing odd is that these positive carriers have not travelled, or came near any known positive patient.

The American Center for Disease Control (CDC) had this to say,"While there is still much to learn about the unfolding situations in California, Oregon and Washington, preliminary information raises the level of concern about the immediate threat for COVID-19 for certain communities in the United States."

President Trump mentioned that he will meet with the leaders of big pharma groups on Monday to discuss about finding a cure for the viral contagion so they can eventually develop an anti-viral to cure patients.

According to President Trump, the cases of COVID-19 is now at 22 positive infections. Including the patients who returned from abroad, the total is at 70 positive coronavirus infections in the US so far.

Alex Aza, the Health Secretary warned that more cases might arise as he met with reporters in the White House.

He also added that most victims of the contagion (novel coronavirus), will experience mild to moderate symptoms when infected.

All the patients will be treated at home in quarantine, with symptoms that can be cured same as flu, Alex Aza stated.

President Trump and his administration officials have announced travel bans from Iran, which is now in the grip of an increasing epidemic. Most Americans were told to avoid hotspots in Italy and South Korea to avoid contracting coronavirus. With the death of the first coronavirus victim in the U.S., America is buckling up to keep the contagion at bay and prevent more cases.

