Reports reveal that a bizarre ritual is undertaken by U.S. and Thai troops wherein they are cutting off snake heads, then drinking its blood at a training camp at Chanthaburi in southeastern Thailand.

For the soldiers engaged in this weird activity, it can be seen as disgusting. But said action is executed not without an explanation, and why it is done during their training with Thai soldiers.

U.S. troops are at Cobra Gold camp that has been held every year since 1982. The most recent one is held at the Chanthaburi camp.

In this exercise with Thai troops, U.S. soldiers are taught what specific plants to consume, how to survive on their own when isolated and unable to rejoin their squad.

Knowing the skills that soldiers need to survive in the wild jungle is a part of the training. Other survival skills taught by their Thai counterparts includes peeling skin from a gecko, then eating it alive, as nourishment without any food rations.

Ripping off snake heads, as a method to survive in extremely hazardous situations, to get nourishment is crucial. It might be one of the most vital things to do and stay alive, as their Thai instructors said animal blood will keep them hydrated, without any water.

US Army Brigadier General Josh Rudd said,"Cobra Gold is a tremendous opportunity to reinforce the relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand and the Royal Thai forces."

Also read: Coronavirus Effects: How it Harms Human Body Organs

The General stressed that the troops learn skills that will help them, and that the U.S. and Thai forces will benefit from the camaraderie as well.

This annual gathering wherein the U.S. and Thai soldiers cut off snakeheads, help fosters better communication too. It also teach U.S. troops jungle survival craft, but did not heed the warning about wild animals as a probable cause of the coronavirus.

By continuing the camp annual Cobra Gold training, the U.S. troops practice all the skill even the weirder skill sets for survival.

One most misunderstood aspect of camp Cobra Gold in Thailand is not eating geckos or drinking snake blood.

A crucial component is humanitarian causes other than just practice military activities. Many are too focused on the military aspect of the training.

To date, China does not allow the sale and consumption of exotic and wild animals since the Wuhan coronavirus might come from wildlife, which sparked the worst outbreak now.

In South Korea, a 23-year-old U.S. soldier was identified as a positive infection, and was placed into quarantine. The U.S. serviceman's wife contracted the virus.

The danger presented by the coronavirus even forced the U.S. and South Korean military to assess how to hold the joint military exercises there. With South Korea having a huge outbreak right now in Daegu city.

Addressing the wildlife ban is taken seriously, camp Cobra Gold did push through despite danger. So far, there is no reported positive infection at the Chanthaburi camp that has been heard off.

Still, the image of U.S. troops with Thai soldiers cutting off snake heads is just bizarre, and no other word can describe it.

Related article: South Korea Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs, Suspected Connection to Cult Leader