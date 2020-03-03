On Monday, the South Korean death toll is 26 souls, with about 4,355 infections and 599 new cased detected as of late.

South Korea reported 599 new cases on Monday, taking its national tally to 4,335, according to Reuters. At least 26 people have died.

The cult's founder at the centre which is the hotspot of South Korea's coronavirus outbreak, made an apology after one of his congregation got the virus, and infected more the church members.

During a news conference, the Cult leader Lee Man Hee made a bow twice in humility and regret, as reports got his opinion about the infected members.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus and its messiah remarked that everything was done to stop the virus from spreading. Members of the church were only one of the many infections from the viral contagion.

According to the cult leader, who spoke outside a church in Gapyeong, said that he was grateful and asking for forgiveness from the incident. He added that it was a surprise that his church members would be infected.

Lee Man Hee commented that the epidemic is a calamity for everyone affected.

Most of the believers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus expect that Lee Man Hee will bring them all to heaven, his followers went to Wuhan in China, where the contagion began December last year.

The initial infection was a member of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, later called Patient 31, part of the initial outbreak of the coronavirus, in South Korea recently in weeks.

With the church as part of the initial outbreak that drew fire from the public, many of the protesters did not hesitate to shout invectives as the cult head asked to be forgiven.

Also read: Coronavirus Effects: How it Harms Human Body Organs

To prevent any violence from the crowd as tension was getting high at the press conference at the Palace of Peace, the police sent hundreds of police to quell any trouble.

Korean prosecutors might conduct a murder case with accusations that Mr Lee's church, ignored efforts to stop the infectious disease.

As a result of the deathly contagion, the South Korean death toll can get higher, with the coronavirus in full deadly swing. In South Korea, more than 4,355 cases are busting at the seams, this is the second worst-hit hotspot, outside mainland China.

The majority of the positive cases are now suspected to be linked to Lee Man Hee's secretive church.

Authorities are investigating the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, and 310,000 followers and trainee are getting tested from viral infection.

One of the members of the church made public documents that Lee Man Hee, has no trace of the virus.

Last Sunday, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus said it will agree to the demands of the government, also wanted the 'stigma, hatred, slander' to stop against his followers.

The church representative told reporters in a briefing that cooperation with officials to control the coronavirus, in the soonest time possible.

As the church of Lee Man Hee is questioned, the South Korean death toll at 25 might be more, as the tally of 4,355 infected get higher with 599 cases detected. On Monday, the coronavirus is raging as the world braces for more infections at 89,000 and more than 2, 900 souls, including South Korea.

Related article: Can Coronavirus Be Transmitted in Packages From China?