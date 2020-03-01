Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle has taken the side of Queen Elizabeth after the infamous Megxit.

Thomas who has been estranged from his daughter since before her marriage to Prince Harry fired shots at the couple saying that he was upset with the two amid their exit from their duties as British Royals and the debate over the use of the term "royal," Monday.

According to his interview with TMZ, Thomas does not think that his daughter and son-in-law have the right to use the term "royal," and speak to the Queen the way they have. He believes that their attitude is an insult to the British people and the Queen.

Both Meghan and the 35-year-old Prince confirmed that they would not move forward with using their "Sussex Royal" brand as ordered by the Queen after quitting their royal duties in January. However, the couple issued a statement later on which royal watchers interpreted as a resentment of the decision saying that the monarchy did not own the word.

In the statement they released, it was noted that although there is not any jurisdiction of the word "Royal" by The Monarchy or the United Kingdom Cabinet Office, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use their "Sussex Royal" brand or any version of the word "Royal" in the UK or outside its territory when the transition occurs in Spring of 2020.

Meanwhile, Meghan's 75-year-old father who does not have a good relationship with his daughter said that he isn't surprised that Meghan abandoned the royal life. He said that his daughter dumped him just a day before she got married. Also noting that Meghan dropped her father's family and her mother's (Doria Ragland) family. He said that Meghan has dumped every family she had and that her decision to dump even the British Royal Family is no surprise.

The indifference between Meghan and her father has been apparent ahead of Meghan's wedding after Thomas was accused of staging paparazzi photos. Also adding fuel to the fire is when Thomas skipped the royal wedding due to health issues.

It can be recalled that last year, People released an article where the Duchess' inner circle discussed the fractured relationship between Meghan and Thomas, to which Thomas responded with releasing a private letter that Meghan had sent him. He then claimed that he was doing it to defend himself.

Back in January, Thomas also claimed that his estranged daughter has ruined the royal family. He also said that the couple is turning the British Royals into a "Walmart with a crown," in his UK documentary, "Thomas Markle: My Story."

Since their exit to their royal duties, Meghan and Harry has been living in North America along with 9-month-old son Archie and are said to be eyeing a mansion in Malibu worth $20 million.

