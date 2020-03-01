For sometime now, filming for the latest movie of "The Matrix" franchise have begun in San Francisco. Most of the cast are faces who have been firmly in place from the beginning of production. However, another familiar face was brought in and she came from the "NCIS:New Orleans" world.

Ellen Hollman played the role of a hitwoman, Amelia Parsons in the procedural series from 2018 to 2019. In the show, Hollman's character was hired by Associate Attorney General Eric Barlow played by Doug Savant to target "NCIS: New Orleans" Supervisory Agent, Dwayne Pride who is played by Scott Bakula.

Amelia accepted Barlow's offer believing that Pride was the one responsible for her husband's death, by the end of the series' fourth season, Amelia shot Pride on the chest three times before leaving him to bleed out.

Hollman also appeared in the hit "NCIS" spin-off's fifth season, where Amelia's help was commissioned by Pride to help him in tracking down an underground group of terrorists' files after they had their loved ones kidnapped.

While Hollman only appeared in a sum of five episodes including her role in the original "NCIS" series as Special Agent Tina Larsen, her role as Amelia Parsons is still one of the most memorable characters in the series up to this day.

Read also: Jennifer Aniston Net Worth 2020: 'Friends' Star Turned $100 to $200 Million

According to The Wrap, Hollman's role in "The Matrix 4" is still being kept and the only thing that is confirmed is that she will be joining the original casts of the saga, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Jada-Pinkett-smith. Some of the newcomers to the series also include Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

The latest installment of "The Matrix" saga is still currently untitled yet it was revealed that it will still go around the idea that our current reality is controlled by advanced machines that harvest their energies from enslaved humans and that all of what is seen in the world is just a computer simulation.

Aside from that, the plot for the fourth film is still under wraps. The first Matrix movie premiered in 1999 and hit the Global Box Office earning more than $1.6 billion. The next installments of the franchise "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolution" also made the same success.

The news of Hollman playing a part in the saga's next installment was revealed by Hollman herself through her Instagram post. She posted a screen capture of a news story from The Wrap which tackles her part in the movie.

Aside from "NCIS: New Orleans," Hollman's other projects include roles in "Six," "Spartacus," "9-1-1," and an upcoming comedy film, "Monster Problems."

It has been 17 years since the previous two films and as "The Matrix" returns Reeves is coming back to reprise his role as Neo and once again fight to free the human race.

Related article: Taylor Swifts Transforms Into a Man In Her Latest Video, Fires Not-So-Subtle Messages To Scooter Braun