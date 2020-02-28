Taylor Swift is once again using her music to take jabs and this time it's not just an ex- it's men in general, or so to say, patriarchy.

Taylor's latest venture is promoting feminism through her latest music video for her song "The Man," where she imagines what it would be like to live as a wealthy white man, instead of a woman. The video brings to life the differences in how the world views men and women in society.

Being known to use her music videos to fire shots at those who have wronged her, Taylor's latest video is no different and her new target is the male-double standard, although it also included a few famous men as well.

Through the help of make-up and the magic of Computer Generated Imagery (CGI), Taylor transformed into her male alter-ego Tyler. Tyler is the "alpha type" and "boss," that is described in the song as he struts his way through the world doing anything he wants from partying in a yacht, to being old and marrying much younger women, to even urinating on a wall.

Before she performed the song at a Tiny Desk Concert last year, Taylor said that she wanted to write the song and has had concepts of it for a very long time. This is because over the course of her life she has realized that society holds a double standard between the sexes.

However, aside from the whole anti-patriarchy theme of the video, Taylor also threw shade at one man in particular with her not-so-subtle nods. There was a very obvious sign on the 13th street station saying "No Scooters" and a subway tile wall with all her previous album titles vandalized near the word "Missing: If Return to Taylor Swift," all point to the latest subject of Taylor's ire, Scooter Braun, the manager of Carly Rae Jepsen, Ariana Grande, and Justin Beiber.

It can be recalled that in 2018, Taylor Swift announced that she was signing a new recording deal with Universal Records. However, last year, before her album "Lover" was released, Big Machine Label Group, her former label was bought by Braun's Ithaca holdings. The sale started the controversies since it meant that Braun's company had control over Swift's previous albums and recordings. The company also announced that Taylor cannot sing any of her old songs. This escalated to a public feud after Taylor said that she had plans to re-record her old songs in order to own the rights to them, but the company eventually cleared her to perform her songs in time for the 2019 Video Music Awards.

Taylor is known to use her music to express her feeling and views of the society, now with "The Man," she did that by stepping into the shoes and literally becoming the person or group of people she was aiming for.

The music video is also Taylor's debut as a solo director, since she has co-directed some of her previous videos including "ME!," "You Need to Calm Down," and "Lover."

