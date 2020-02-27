Violence has erupted in New Delhi with riots on Sunday, just as U.S. President Donald Trump visits India. Full out clashes were happening on Sunday, with protestors who were pro or against the new Indian citizenship law that sparked a row between Muslims and Hindus.

All the violent clashes got worse when Muslims and Hindus made religion an issue. It could not have been a worse time when U.S. President Trump is having a meeting with Indian minister Modi.

Sources have reported that the violent clashes between Islamic communities occured in north-east Delhi, about 11 miles from the India capital. Currently, President Trump is holding a caucus with Indian political leaders, diplomats and businessmen over economic issues that face India today.

The bone of contention is the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has been called an Anti-Islamic law when it was ratified by lawmakers in 2019. Most demonstrations were peaceful, until now that has violent clashes in Delhi.

In an interview, he was asked about his opinion on the current violence in India, but the U.S. President avoided any further comment, saying that it is "up to India" to handle.

Violent riots according to correspondents in New Delhi, did not sit well with correspondents who viewed it as an affront to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was an unwanted distraction from President Trump's visit to India.

BBC respondents at north-east Delhi noted Hindi mobs who were hurling stones and shouting loud. Some of the Hindu mob were heard shouting, "Shoot the traitors."

Yogita Limaye of the BBC, reported smoke coming from a tire market that was set ablaze by unknown assailants.

Tuesday afternoon, there was violence when a mosque got vandalized in the Shahadra district. There was a footage showing several men who attempted to rip the crescent moon from the mosque's minaret.

Riot were rampant in three Muslim areas in the north-east Delhi since Sunday. All the violence is between religious differences, either one is pointing fingers that the Muslim or Hindu side began the scuffle.

Some sources revealed that BJP leader Kapil Mishra made threats to sit-in protest over the CAA in the weekend, telling them that they would be forced to leave when Trump left India. This is did not end well, for the record with the following fisticuffs that soon followed.

The police spokesman MS Randhawa said that all was under control, with enough policemen to settle the Delhi incident ensuing violence since Sunday. However, there are several areas with frenzied mobs, still hurling stones and chanting aloud.

According to Randhawa, the police will send drones and CCTV footage that would lead to the arrest of the starters of this violence.

More people from Muslims and Hindus are joining the protests, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The New Delhi riots is the standout with excessive violence, which the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should deal with, or quell it from getting worse. Already the riot has led to several unfortunate civilian happenings wherein 35 people were killed and over 200 are injured since it started on February 24.

