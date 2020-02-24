Tinder is a modern-day online dating app that helps people meet each other. The location-based mobile app has been in the market since 2012.

The Tinder app was named "top-grossing subscription app in the United States for Q2 2019," earning more than $112 million from user spending.

There is no end to matching interests or finding someone with mutual friends, so you will need more options. Many other alternative apps promise the same or almost par experience as that of Tinder.

1. Align

This astrology dating app is based on your horoscope and the way your planets are aligned.

It asks for your birth date and a few personality traits that describe you before finding your matches based on the alignment of your stars. Every day, you receive a new constellation of potential matches to your Constellation which refreshes at midnight. You have 24 hours to decide if you want to Align with any of them. The larger the star, the more astrologically matched you are.

2. Facebook Dating

You could just use the app you use every single day. Facebook Dating can market everything Facebook already knows about you to help you find a suitable partner. While Facebook already knows an awful lot about you and it might be a little bit creepy, that data can be used to refine your dating choices.

Facebook Dating is built into the main Facebook app, so there is no need to download another app. Simply tap on the menu icon on the upper-right side of your Facebook app and tap the Dating option.

3. Coffee Meets Bagel

If you're between 25 and 34 years old and serious about meeting someone special, this might be a suitable app for you.

Men receive up to 21 'bagels' or potential matches daily. Women only see profiles of men who both meet their qualifications and who have already liked their profile.

It is better than Tinder in the aspect that both people are aware that there is a deadline, so you have a built-in excuse to ask for a date or phone number.

4. Happn

The unique approach of this app to dating is that it finds the people you have crossed paths with. Literally.

The dating app combines social media with your location to show people who are around you. When another Happn member is in close proximity, their profile shows up on your timeline. If a person likes you back, you get connected and can chat with each other like on Tinder.

5. Badoo

The special feature of Badoo is that users can upload a picture of a celebrity or famous figure they fancy, then it serves up members who look similar.

The non-swiping app offers you a smaller pool of potential dates tailored to your taste. Their behavior, meanwhile, can be different from the famous person of your preference. Fancying someone because they look like a celebrity is also rarely how attraction works. However, the app caters to picky people.



