Some are on the fence about buying an iOS smartphone, especially those who are avid users of iPhone units since its release. Here are all the "iPhone 12" news about the upcoming handset from Apple.

'iPhone 11' and 12 look the same

Many are expecting that the handset will have a new look, which is done every year. However, an undisclosed Chinese supplier hinted that the "iPhone 12" will have the same appearance as the "iPhone 11." One different feature will be the 12's edges which are bowed a bit.

'iPhone 12' is either bigger and smaller

One possible update is the availability of several screen sizes. One model of the "iPhone 12" could be a 5.4-inch screen ("iPhone 11 Pro"has a 5.8-inch screen). An "iPhone 2020 Pro Max" screen could be 6.7 inches ("iPhone 11 Pro Max" is a 6.5-inch screen). There are just rumors which can only be confirmed during the final release. Its display will refresh at 120 hertz, unlike others that are only half of the iPhone's refresh rate. The iPhones screen is faster per animation of pages and app.

In fall of 2020, Apple will sell four "iPhone 12" models with a 5.4-inch option, two 6.1-inch mobiles and a big 6.7-inch one. All models will be having OLED displays as standard equipment. Smaller and cheaper models will be the "iPhone 12", but the bigger and more expensive handsets will be the "iPhone 12 Pro" and "12 Pro Max."

'iPhone 12' 5G Connectivity

Many mobile phone makers have jumped on the 5G bandwagon as the next big thing in consumer electronics. Another rumor that the next iPhone will have 5G connectivity as one of its features. An analyst from Apple who is Ming-chi Kuo said that in the 2020 iPhone product line will be three 5G models for those choosing an Apple phone.



To date Apple is not with Qualcomm because of the licensing fees, to be paid. On April 2019, they agreed on a 5G chip arrangement. Later Apple's former partner of 5G modems and Intel were bought, and Intel left.

Mobile trends for Apple is not always joining in, but rather to keep updating technology before jumping on the bandwagon. Making steps to keep improving the current iOS, last is to commit until the mobile tech is far better. One example is letting other mobile phone companies utilize 5G connectivity while they stay behind with 3G and 4G LTE connect.

'iPhone 12' 3D depth sensing cameras

After the "iPhone X," more current iPhone models has a front-facing cameras with 3D functions. With face ID, it secures the phone, allowing safe online payments. Though "iPhone 12" might have the same setup for rear cameras too.

All these info can be right on the release dates in 2020, and Apple diehards have lot to chew on. Will all these "iPhone 12" news be accurate when it does go on retail, fans need to wait for the answers may come soon.

