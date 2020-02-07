For years, Apple has launched dozens of new products, including hardware, software, and services. The company has an excellent track record of releasing groundbreaking consumer tech products.

However, here is our carefully chosen list of some great launches by the iPhone maker:

This well-balanced tablet has a pixel-dense screen, stereo speakers, cameras on the front and the rear, a fast processor, and long battery life.

Apple was able to diminish the iPad's weight compared to its predecessor, the iPad 4.

It has a headphone jack, which the new iPad Pros do not, and it has a Lightning connector for charging and accessories, rather than the new iPad Pro's USB-C.

Apple introduced the fourth-generation Apple TV in 2015 that overhauled the way the Apple TV works. It promises an exciting world of voice-activated searching, content discovery and apps covering everything from travel to games.

It is also the first with a dedicated App Store and deep Siri integration, allowing users to download apps and games and ask Siri to find specific content.

This beast is Apple's all-in-one desktop that is designed specifically for professional creatives and power users.

Its wonderful graphics, beautiful 27-inch 5K Retina display (in the base model) and 1TB solid-state drive (SSD) make it a suitable desktop for Mac lovers. You get options for the Radeon Pro Vega 56, Vega 64, or Vega 64X which are for serious of designers and professionals.

The design is a classic that hasn't changed much over the years, but it makes for one clean desk setup.

If you have any use for a tracker, fitness, or simpler notifications, the Apple Watch should be a good companion. Being able to take calls on it is convenient.

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two sizes, which is great for people with both smaller and bigger wrists. The large one is 312 by 390 resolution at 42mm and the small one is 242 by 360 resolution at 38mm.

It can be used as a traditional smartwatch and in range of a phone, making it the best wearable Apple has ever made.

Apple made all the right sacrifices to keep the price of the iPhone 11 down. This device uses an identical processor, similar build quality, same stereo speakers, similar primary and ultra-wide cameras, same connectivity features, and battery life as that of the iPhone 11 Pro.

Its design is a great improvement over phones like the iPhone 8, but the front of the iPhone 11 is unchanged from 2018.

One feature is the main 12-megapixel sensor, which has an f/1.8 aperture and is the same as the main lens on the iPhone 11 Pro models.

