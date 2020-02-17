Many factors can wreak havoc on your skin and one of these is the cold weather winter brings. Being out and about in the cold and dry air can irritate your face and usually results in itching and redness. You probably take hot showers to combat the cold, too. Bathing and washing your face in hot water also strips off the skin's natural moisture barrier. This results in the same irritated state the cold brings. Stick to lukewarm water and make sure to hydrate as well.

The next crucial step is knowing which skin care products are suitable for winter. Here are top picks from Amazon to consider:

(Click on the link for the price.)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

Start the day by washing your face with a cleanser formulated for dry skin like the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser. This top-selling cleanser is formulated with ceramides that help restore the skin's protective barrier. It also contains hyaluronic acid to retain the natural moisture of the skin. This cleanser is great for sensitive skin as it is free from parabens and fragrances. It is also non-comedogenic, non-drying and non-irritating which makes it a good buy for winter.

(Click on the link for the price.)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

Follow up with a toner made for dry skin. Bioderma's Hydrabio line targets dry and sensitive skin. This refreshing toning lotion is made with the company's patented Aguagenium which helps retrain skin to max out its moisturizing factors. Gently pat on face, including your eyes, with a cotton pad. Use day and night.

Read also: Top 5 Essential Oils That Will Lift Your Mood

(Click on the link for the price.)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

When choosing a moisturizer for winter use, go for thicker creams and set aside gel types for the summer. Or you can opt for this creamy but lightweight moisturizer with collagen and elastin from the ever-reliable St. Ives. Easy on the pocket and comes in a big 10 oz. jar, you get your money's worth while keeping your skin happy and hydrated. Win-win.

(Click on the link for the price.)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

Another gem from Bioderma's Hydrabio series is this serum targeting dehydrated and sensitive skin- the top winter skin concerns. Add this to your nightly routine after the toner. Gently spread on skin and pat dry. Seal it with your moisturizer.

(Click on the link for the price.)

(Click on the photo for the price.)

Bring out the sheet masks when all else fails or anytime you feel that your skin is feeling parched. A good sheet mask gives you that extra level of moisture as it acts like as an extra-strong sealant after your serum and moisturizer. Best used at night after all skincare steps. Remove from package, put it on and wait for at least 15 minutes before removing. You can use the sheet on your arms and legs before throwing it away.

Follow these steps and win against your skin's winter woes.

Related article: Oily Skin Care: 5 Face Oils To Clear Up Greasy, Acne-Prone Skin