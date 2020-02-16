Relationships with non-human surrogates are the next wave, which can change how people regard interaction. Romance is essentially based on normal interaction, but sex robots will introduce a new paradigm in relationships. Next up maybe one with a non-human partner, made of plastic and electronics. This is an oddity that will mirror what films have chronicled on the widescreen.

Most second wave technologies are supportive of getting an artificial thrill that goes beyond visual adult film as the usual media for it. These range from virtual reality, teledildonics as the new avenue derive satisfaction. But the pinnacle of these sex technologies is the sexual surrogate that combines artificial intelligence and robotics in something that reacts like a real partner. Digisexuality is now the focus of some companies that produce toys that seem to jive with individuals who take this avenue.

Digisexuality is defined as the utilization of technologies that simulate human gratification in physical relationships. It has a wider application, but in teledildonics, sex robots are an advanced version of more analog sex gadgets. The success of second-wave technologies is adding a different dimension to the use of these sex gadgets, which give variety to those into this kind of thing. Sex robots are not yet sophisticated enough, but some are adding more features to non-human sex surrogates produce now.

Getting instant thrills from such sources is not without ethics and more advanced tech than now will affect robots for such purposes. One of these is the treatment of a humanoid robot, other than a slave for personal gratification only. It becomes more eccentric as humans accept sexbots as normal and acceptable. Sex technologies are now going to drive people apart, especially those who are unable to hook up with either sex. Those who seem unappealing to humans will choose plastic, circuits as a personal choice, over rejection. People have a choice, whom to be with, but rejected individuals will not be rejected by a sex doll.

More so, many of these men and women are keyed into the absence of any physical emotion that is what sex technologies do. They deprive individuals of actual, satisfying physical connection that is normal. Instead, they choose tech and apps as surrogates that may not be healthy anymore. Interaction with others is not a need for them, and a one-way interaction much preferred.

Aberrance and acceptance of digisexuality is negative

More US researchers are concerned with more interactive sex technologies becoming available, which can cause aberrant behavior and is a moral threat to the establishment. Most of these tech companies developing these devices are allowed to do so because it is embarrassing to bother how individuals get off.

Concerned scientists are clamoring to have control production of sex-bots that are getting popular with patrons. Because these sex substitutes are customizable to the deviant behavior of their owners, its effects to humans alarms scientists.

Some sex robots are having child-like appearances to satisfy pedophilic urges, and other aberrant behavior as well.The use of a sex robot is not positive and allows non-permissive behaviors to fester in aberrant people when it should be cured instead.

