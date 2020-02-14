The leggings craze should not come as a surprise as we are living in a time when people are wearing bike shorts with blazers and it is considered fashionable. Apparently, you don't even have to wear workout leggings to the gym.

If one has a drawer full of trendy leggings, there is always pair that has survived all her barre, boot camp, yoga classes - and are comfy enough to lounge around in for hours before or after. There is often a favorite and most dependable pair.

Leggings can make or break a workout as a pair that fits well can literally support you and help you become energized during exercise.

The Manduka product is partially made from recycled water bottles and proves you don't have to sacrifice performance for a greener material.

Even if stretched out, it moistures well, doesn't shrink, and fully retains its shape.

The wide waistband and legging support every move, provide coverage, comfort, and ease. The length, shape, and design of the pants are commendable.

Buy this product if you would prefer a lower rise in a sea of omnipresent high-waisted pants.

The leggings have a functional pocket, are "squat proof" (meaning they won't suddenly become sheer or split when you squat down), and are just as comfortable for lounging as they are for working out.

Aside from hugging your body in all the right places, the pants are designed with moisture-wicking material and a four-way stretch. The pants soak up sweat while offering freedom of movement.

3. Bombsheller Badass Workout Leggings (Click the link to check the price)

According to Jessamyn Stanley, yoga teacher and author of "Every Body Yoga, "Leggings are a huge issue for curvy femmes. Bombsheller products offer extended sizes and prints from independent artists.

The prints and patterns are distinctly badass. The waistband on these leggings is relatively thin, but it does come up high and it will stay in place through the dynamic movements of yoga and lifting alike.

This is the look and feel of higher-priced leggings but at a lower price.

You have the opportunity to pick the size (from XS-3X), the type of waist (cross, high, or medium) and the length (short, regular, or tall) of your leggings. Be sure to choose the right size according to your needs.

With Studiotech fabric construction, the yoga pants feature 88% polyester and 12% Spandex material construction.

