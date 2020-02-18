Storm Dennis has landed and hit the UK hard with strong winds, and accompanying heavy rain all over the country. Here is the latest info that everyone needs to keep informed.

The storm brought in a strong wind causing disruption in most parts of England and Wales. Before the arrival of Storm Dennis, a warning was given by the Met Office that included severe weather that will cook up a perfect storm. This caused flooding, power outages, and dangerous conditions which was life-threatening to everyone.

Expected flooding occured, which caused damage to some buildings.Trains and bus schedules were delayed with cancellations, with bad road conditions and road closures as result of the gnarly weather.

Communities were cut off, with flooded roads as the storm battered away. Disruptions and power cuts and services that did homes and businesses alike. A few coastal routes, coastal communities, and seafronts were affected by large waves.

On Saturday at Herne Bay on 12.15, a man was died on the scene. The next of kin have been told of the fatality, to collect the remains.

Aftermath of Storm Dennis

The result of the plentiful rain from Storm Dennis has flooded many communities in the UK. As 48-hours' worth of rain caused flooding all over the country, including 400 households.

A total of 630 flood warnings were sent out, as more torrential rain brought in by the storm that included a set of five severe warnings of floods. The West Midlands was severely affected by the strength of the storm.

In Wales, the River Wye at Monmouth, reached its highest recorded level. The major recorded incidents happened in south Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

Floodwaters rose in Worcestershire, while there were reports of a woman who was swept away by rising floodwaters. As police search for her, two male bodies were retrieved in the rough season Saturday.

In other places in the UK, a group of environmental activists had to postpone their national conference. This national conference was supposed to have many delegates, but Storm Dennis caused problems by flooding in Staffordshire for all the participants. Extremely heavy rain blocked may roads for the attendees to reach the venue for the UK Student Climate, it was cancelled.

One of the members of the group Sophia Coningham said that postponing the conference because of bad weather was very hard. Cancelling the event is not easy for other members, who are not financially sound, and fit to travel anytime.

In other areas, 400 properties were flooded out by the storm, according to the Environmental Agency. River Thames will rise its levels as the aftermath of Storm Dennis is felt with large deluges.

