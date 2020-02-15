"The Batman" director Matt Reeves gave fans a sneak peek of Robert Pattinson as the dark knight in a video his posted on his Twitter account, Friday.

The footage that Reeves uploaded was from a camera test for the film. The video shows the "Twilight" star stepping into frame with a saturated red lighting, and an ominous music score by Michael Giacchino as his Batsuit slowly comes to focus.

It can be recalled that in May of 2019, Variety reported that Pattinson has closed a deal with Warner Bros. to take on Bruce Wayne's character. Last September, R.Pattz also revealed that he was a massive fan of the 1989 and 1992 Batman movies by Time Burton. Thus, when he heard that Reeves was taking on the reboot of the Caped Crusader series, he did his best to get the part.

The actor who rose to fame after playing as Edward Cullen in "The Twilight Saga" also said that he kept asking to meet Reeves way before the auditions for the role started.

Aside from Pattinson, "The Batman" cast will include Colin Farrell who will play one of Batman's most iconic enemies, the Penguin; Zoe Kravitz playing as Catwoman; Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth; and Jeffrey Wright who will play as James Gordon.

Although fans have been asking if Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker" would make it to the film, "Joker" director Todd Phillips had frankly said that they would never do that.

Apart from "The Batman," Pattinson's name has also stormed the internet in the early weeks of February as he was declared as the most handsome man in the world according to science by research based on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which legend has is used to measure physical perfection.

The Golden ratio originated in Renaissance period and was used by artists and architects to aid them in their masterpieces. The same ratio was also used by Leonardo Da Vinci when he created the perfect human male body in the Vitruvian Man. Since then, scientists have adapted the mathematical formula to quantify beauty.

Pattinson's results when his face was measured using the Golden Ratio revealed that his face was 92.15% close to perfection. Henry Cavill came in close second who scored 91.64%.

The list was compiled by Dr. Julian De Silva, a Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon using computerized mapping techniques to measure the elements of the face and compared it to the Ancient Greek's ratio of physical perfection.

On the other hand, Pattinson will take over the role of Gotham's hero from Ben Affleck who played the role first in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" in 2016, which has received mixed reviews and criticism. After which, Warner Bros. called in Reeves to assume directing duties from Affleck in January of 2017 after they failed to compete with Marvel Studios box office success in the superhero universe.

"The Batman" is set to debut in theaters on June 25, 2021.

