Prince William and Kate Middleton had to sit through Brad Pitt's joke about Prince Harry leaving the royal family during his acceptance speech at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs).

Many barbs were made about Prince Harry stepping down from his royal role and at Prince Andrew -- which the pair seemed to keep a good attitude about as the show went on.

Witnesses reported seeing Prince William chewing gum and Kate tapping her foot. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were subjected to a few quips about the royal family.

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Albert Hall Sunday night. The affair is Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.

Aside from being the fourth consecutive year, the British royal couple has attended, it is also William's 10th anniversary as BAFTA's president. Prince William is the royal patron of the BAFTA, so he was in attendance at the awards show with Kate Middleton.

The royal couple were awkwardly laughing after Margot Robbie joked about Megxit during an acceptance speech.

Host Rebel Wilson was reportedly the most out of the line by referencing both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry in her opening monologue. She said, "It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew... uh, Royal Harry, no, at this royal palace place."

Prince William and Kate had smiles on their faces, but they still seemed a bit tense.

Quips were made on Prince Andrew's scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior members."

The royal pair were seated in the front row when stars including Brad Pitt (who was not present) and Rebel Wilson poked fun at Megxit and Prince Andrew.

Margot Robbie accepted Brad Pitt's Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, reading the acceptance speech he wrote. Towards the end, she said, "He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States."

According to UK media commentator Neil Sean, "William is a huge supporter of films and spoke openly in his speech about the lack of diversity at the awards."

Kate was obviously in hysterics, but William's grin looked quite pained.

The jokes were not met with the smiling faces that people saw on the final edited version of the show. The broadcast was allegedly altered in some way.

Rebel Wilson chose to poke fun at a much more serious royal scandal: Prince Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked the red carpet of the show. The ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall which was a famous landmark.

According to UK commentator Neal Sean, "A mole also told me that to ensure that the royals are not embarrassed or made fun of again at such a prestigious event like this one... they will have a 'moral clause' inserted into their acceptance agreement ensuring that due reverence is given to the royal couple who gave their time and support to such a wonderful celebration of film and is respected."

