The 2020 Academy Awards kicked off Sunday night, February 9, to honor the film industry's brightest and biggest stars. "Parasite," a 2019 South Korean film made history after winning the coveted Oscar's Best Picture Award. The film broke 92 years worth of Oscar history, after being the first-ever foreign language (non-English) film to win the Academy Award.

The film went against Hollywood's best movies including "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino, the internet-breaking hit and billion-dollar comic adaptation film, "Joker" and Netflix's "The Irishman." However, the thriller that talked about class-struggles pulled off a record-shattering win that brought the whole Dolby Theater off their sits.

The film's historic win did not only end with the Best Picture award but proceeded to be the night's big winner after winning three more awards which are, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, and the film's director Bong Joon-ho went home as the night's Best Director.

"Parasite's" big win also made the South Korean front pages, where a 50-year-old officer worker from Seoul, expressed his happiness saying that winning the award was a momentous event that made the whole country proud after its movie industry just turned 100 years old last year.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt made sure his Oscars moment was unforgettable as he threw shade at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial during his acceptance speech after winning the Best Supporting Actor Award in his role in "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood".

During his speech, Brad joked about being told he only had 45 seconds to speak saying that is already 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton during Trump's trial. He also added that maybe if "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" director Quentin Tarantino made a movie about it then the adults may do the right thing in the end.

Moreover, Brad wasn't only the one making statements at the Oscars. Natalie Portman turned heads at the red carpet when she arrived wearing the names of overlooked female directors.

Portman donned a black and gold dress with a black cape where names of female directors who didn't make it to the Oscars nominees for best director were embroidered in gold. Amongst the names are "Hustlers" director Lorene Scafaria; Lulu Wang of "The Farewell"; and "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig who was previously tipped of getting a nomination but failed to make it to the final cut.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times in the red carpet, the "Thor" star stated that this is her subtle way of honoring the women who were not honored for their contributions to the movie industry this year.

This is also not the first time that Portman threw shade for females not being included as best director nominees. During the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Portman also emphasized how the best director nominees are all male which earned gasps and applause from the audience.

The Oscars 2020 was also a big night for the blockbuster drama "1917" which garnered three awards, the second most number after "Parasite." Full list of winners was posted by New York Times in this link.

