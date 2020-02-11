After more than a month of waiting for the new episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles," fans are asking when the hiatus will end for the famous procedural series.

The last episode that CBS aired of the series was the 13th episode of Season 11 last January 12. It has only aired 2 episodes since January 5 after it came back from the holiday break.

Fans expected the series to return on its usual time slot last Sunday. However, it was replaced by repeat episodes of "NCIS" and "FBI." Express UK speculates that this is because the 2020 Academy Awards aired on ABC at the same time that night.

However, "NCIS: LA" fans would be very happy to know that the series' creators have officially announced the return of its next episode this coming Sunday, February 16. The show's Episode 14 of Season 11 will be called Commitment Issues.

The episode will also be available on CBS All Access, CBS' online streaming platform after it has aired on television.

The new episode will reunite the characters of the show in a new case, as the team deals with murder and Chris O'Donell's character Callen continues his search for his former girlfriend.

According to the synopsis of the episode, the team will investigate a murder that happened at a spoken poetry event that killed a Naval warfare engineer while Callen employs the assistance of Renee Felice Smith's character Nell to assist him in searching for Anna his ex-girlfriend who is played by Bar Paly. Thus, leaving fans to wonder if the episode will include romance in time for Valentine's day.

The famed show also announced the appearance of Scottie Thompson as next week's guest star. "NCIS" fans will recall her playing Jean Benoit in the series but she will be making a trip to LA to play the new character Sarah Raines who will be brought on the new case from the Defence Intelligence Agency.

There are also talks that fans will be seeing more of Medalin Rahimi on the TV series. The actress who plays the role of Special Agent Fatima Namazi has been regularized in the series. She first appeared on the show last season.

According to Deadline, Special Agent Namazi hails from 90210 and is a Middle East specialist who is also an expert cryptological technician and is an additional asset to the crime-solving "NCIS:LA" team.

So far Rahimi has been seen on nine episodes of the drama since the previous season. "NCIS: LA" executive producer R.Scott Gemmill said that the whole "NCIS: Los Angeles" family was thrilled to have Rahimi as part of the regular cast of the famed television series.

The famous procedural show is currently on Season 11 which has 6.293 million viewers every Sunday night as it airs in CBS. The show's cast includes LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Barrett Foa, Eric Christian Olsen, and Renee Felice Smith.

