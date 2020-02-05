Credits to the success of the first two movies, the "Fantastic Beasts 3" is currently on the works with a release date that has been officially announced. Fans of "Harry Potter" and author J.K. Rowling are looking forward to the third installment of the series.

Fantastic Beasts is a movie series in the magical world of the "Harry Potter" universe, which plot happens way before Harry Potter was born. The movie is also based on novels by bestselling author, J.K. Rowling. The film is directed by David Yates while screenplay is written by Rowling and Steve Kloves.

The first movie, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," came out in 2016 and grossed more tha $800 million. Two years later the part two of the series, "Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald" premiered.

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Cast, Release Date, Details

The movie is set to start filming in spring this year in Rio De Janeiro and will be released in November 21,2021, though as of the moment it is still untitled.

Eddie Redmayne will be coming back as protagonist Newt Scamander, the wizarding world's own "beast whisperer." Katherine Waterston will also comeback as Tina Goldstein; Alison Sudol as Tina's sister Queenie; Dan Fogler as muggle (non-magic folk), Jacob Kowalski; Ezra Millier as Credence Barebone; Callum Turner who plays Theseus Scamander; and Jude Law who plays the young version of Albus Dumbledore.

Moreover, after a tough year of domestic abuse scandal and lawsuits, Johnny Depp has confirmed he will be coming back as the villian, dark wizard Gillert Grindelwald, in the third installment of the series.

As of the moment the plot of the movie has not yet been revealed along with it's title. It is expected however that it will kick off from the end of the second movie where, Queenie, Credence has joined Grindelwald, while Newt decided to team up with his brother to fight the dark wizard.

Dumbledore, on the other hand, is expected to be working on how to break the blood pact, he and Grindelwald had which prevents them from hurting each other. It is also suggested that Jessica William's character as an Ilvermorny professor will be a well-built role and will play a critical part in the third movie.

Fans also expect to see the love story between Newt and Tina develop as we dwell further into the story. And of course, it is expected that we see more of the weird but fantastic creatures in the movie as well as more wand duels and wizarding action.

The third installment will bring us closer to the story of wizards and witches long before Harry Potter got his lightning scar from Voldemort and the story lead to the Battle of Hogwarts. It also dives into the backstory of the Dumbledores, the story of the Deathly Hollows and may shine a light on question left unanswered in the "Harry Potter" series.

With the second installment giving us a glimpse of the old Hogwarts, fans are also excited to see if we will have more scenes in the famed school of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The "Fantastic Beasts" series is said to have five installments, thus after the third movie, we may get to see two more.