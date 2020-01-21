2020 is the beginning of a fresh start to a new year. Not only is it a brand New Year, it's also the start of a new decade. It's time to leave old habits behind and get excited about the upcoming year. You don't have to commit to huge, life-altering changes to make a few New Years resolutions.

Even small daily adjustments can make a surprisingly big impact on your health and wellbeing!

Here are a few ways to help yourself feel good and age well.

In-home Caregiving

Give yourself the best gift of all this year: a compassionate and professional caregiver. As we age, life tends to get a little more challenging because of mobility and emotional issues. When you hire a professional in-home caregiving service such as Integracare you won't have to worry about cleaning, preparing meals, or finding transportation to medical and other types of appointments.

The right in-home caregiving company will also provide crucial services such as at-home massage therapy and physiotherapy. Get back into shape this year with a registered physiotherapist right in the comfort of your own home!

It's a resolution that you can definitely keep all year, and it will benefit you mentally and physically. As you age, you'll likely want to stay in the house that means so much to you. Do it with a professional caregiving team so you can age with grace and companionship.

Eat More Nutritious Foods

Eating healthy is crucial for a healthy lifestyle regardless of your age. However, it's particularly important to keep in mind as we get older. Your in-home caregiver can help you make weekly meal plans and to ensure that you're on track as far as vitamins and hearty nutrients are concerned.

Eat more nutrient-dense foods such as leafy greens, seafood, lean meats and poultry, seeds, and nuts. You require fewer calories with age, but you do need more nutrients.

Consider consuming less sugar and sweetened drinks and desserts, white bread, and pasta.

You don't have to restrict yourself to a strict diet (unless advised by your doctor), but you can experiment with eating lighter and healthy a couple of days a week.

Stimulate Your Mind

It's important to keep our minds active as we age. It's natural for cognitive functions such as memory to become weaker as we get older so maintaining a healthy does of brain stimulation helps us stay alert and on the ball.

With an in-home caregiver, you can engage in daily board games or card games. Even a weekly game of Crazy-8s can help get those thinking juices flowing!

Make a point to tackle the weekend crossword puzzle and get your caregiver to go over your answers.

Make a resolution to invite your family over once a month for a fun, engaging Jeopardy! night. What the educational television show and see how your answers compare with your friends and family! Stimulating your mind isn't all about reading or calculating numbers.

It can be a fun way to interact with your caregiver, friends, and family.

Make this New Year a time to shine. Get healthy and live your best life!