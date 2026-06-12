ZAPOPAN, Mexico — South Korea came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their 2026 World Cup Group A opener on Thursday, with substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring a late winner to cap a second-half comeback at Guadalajara Stadium.

The Czechs struck first after the break to lead against the run of play, having largely been pinned back by a South Korean side that controlled possession but struggled to find a clear opening. South Korea responded through Hwang In-beom, who drew his team level and shifted the momentum firmly in their favor.

The decisive moment came late, and from the bench. Oh, introduced as a substitute, finished to put South Korea ahead 2-1 and spark wild celebrations among the players and the heavily pro-Korean section of the crowd. The goal came after captain Son Heung-min, who had pressed for an opener throughout, was substituted off in the closing stretch — leaving the rest of the squad to complete the turnaround without their talisman on the pitch.

The result is a significant early statement for South Korea, who had to weather a tense opening half-hour and an early second-half setback before taking control. Czechia, playing their first World Cup match of the tournament, were left to rue their inability to hold a lead they had fought hard to claim.

The win lifts South Korea level on points with co-host Mexico, who beat South Africa 2-0 earlier Thursday to open the tournament, at the top of Group A after the first round of matches. South Korea next face Mexico in Guadalajara on June 18, while Czechia meet South Africa in Atlanta the same day.

The match closed out a busy opening day of the 48-team World Cup, being staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the tournament's other host nations beginning their campaigns on Friday.