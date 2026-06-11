Sports

World Cup Opens at Mexico City’s Azteca as Mexico Beats South Africa in a Three-Red-Card Start

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Opening Ceremony of the 2026 World Cup
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, before co-host Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the tournament's first match. Luke Hales/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup kicked off Thursday, with co-host Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 in front of a roaring crowd at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to open the first 48-team edition of the tournament.

Julián Quiñones struck the first goal of the competition inside nine minutes, slamming home after Erik Lira won a loose ball in the box. Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead early in the second half with a header — his first World Cup goal — sparking emotional celebrations among the more than 80,000 mostly Mexican fans packed into the stadium.

The match grew chaotic late. South Africa had Sphephelo Sithole sent off shortly after halftime and finished with nine men after Themba Zwane was also dismissed, while Mexico's César Montes was shown a red card in stoppage time, leaving El Tri to close out the win with 10. The three red cards capped a nervy but ultimately comfortable start for the hosts, whose goalkeeper and midfield controlled long stretches against a South African side that struggled to take its chances.

The setting carried its own history. Estadio Azteca became the first stadium to host matches at three different men's World Cups, having previously staged games in 1970 and 1986, including two finals. The day began with an opening ceremony featuring Shakira, Colombian singer J Balvin, Mexican band Maná and a lineup of Latin music stars, before the tournament's first whistle.

The action continued Thursday night in Guadalajara, where Group A rivals South Korea and Czechia met at Estadio Akron to close the opening day. The two sides went into halftime scoreless before Czechia broke through in the second half, with South Korea — led by captain Son Heung-min — chasing an equalizer as the match wore on.

The opener marks the start of a sprawling tournament: 48 teams will play 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada, with 32 advancing from the group stage to the knockout rounds and the final set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The other host nations join the fray Friday, when the United States face Paraguay and Mexico's fellow co-hosts continue the opening slate.

Mexico next plays South Korea in Guadalajara on June 18, while South Africa meets Czechia in Atlanta the same day.

Tags
Mexico, South Africa, Fifa, South Korea

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