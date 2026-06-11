NEW YORK — SpaceX has set a fixed price of $135 a share for its initial public offering, with formal pricing due after Thursday's market close and a Nasdaq debut targeted for Friday under the ticker SPCX. At that level the offering ranks as the largest on record, eclipsing Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing.

The company plans to sell about 555.6 million shares to raise roughly $75 billion, with underwriters holding an option to buy an additional 83.33 million shares at the IPO price. The price implies a valuation near $1.75 trillion to $1.77 trillion, which would make SpaceX one of the most valuable companies ever to go public and, at the open, larger than Tesla.

The deal took an unusual path. Rather than marketing a price range and narrowing it through a weeks-long bookbuild, SpaceX set a single fixed number from the outset. Demand still ran well ahead of supply: by early this week the offering had drawn more than $250 billion in investor interest — roughly three to four times the amount the company sought to raise — with Goldman Sachs leading the deal and about 30% of the float earmarked for retail investors.

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX has grown from a private rocket startup into one of the world's most valuable technology enterprises, combining aerospace manufacturing, satellite services and communications infrastructure under a single corporate structure. It has established a dominant position in the global launch market through its Falcon program, while its Starlink network has expanded satellite broadband across dozens of countries, reporting more than 10 million subscribers across 164 countries in early 2026. That recurring communications revenue has strengthened investor confidence beyond the company's traditional launch business.

Investors are buying a business with two faces. Starlink has become a genuine revenue engine, while heavy spending on Starship development and the merged xAI arm continues to weigh on the bottom line. Analysts remain split on the price: Morningstar pegs fair value near $780 billion — less than half the IPO target — while ARK Invest projects the company could be worth roughly $3.1 trillion by 2030.

The structure points to a volatile open. With only a small share of the company floated and MSCI set to apply its early large-IPO inclusion treatment, passive funds tracking major global indexes would be required to buy SPCX shortly after listing, adding structural demand on top of heavy retail interest. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the SEC to delay the offering over governance concerns, though such requests do not halt an IPO and most observers expect the debut to proceed on schedule.

Beyond its current operations, investors will be watching Starship, the company's next-generation launch system that remains central to long-term plans involving lunar missions, Mars exploration and large-scale satellite deployment.

Elon Musk will retain more than 82% of the voting power after the offering, and the $135 figure is a starting line rather than a market-clearing price. As with most marquee listings, the opening trade on Friday is where real price discovery begins.