Meta Rolls Out Instagram Plus Subscription to Global Users, Shares New Details About Its Features

Meta has officially rolled out the Instagram Plus subscription tier to users worldwide, and it delivers premium features and experiences that will be exclusively available to paying users.

In the latest post from Meta, most of the premium features that users will get under the subscription are centered on content, including a way for users to extend their Instagram Story to double its duration.

Meta Rolls Out Instagram Plus Subscription Worldwide

Meta's Instagram shared a new press release, which contains the official announcement of the Instagram Plus subscription program's debut to global users.

According to Meta, this subscription platform was designed by the company to give users more of what they love about the Instagram platform by offering more premium features.

The new subscription offers new exclusive features that play on Instagram's strengths, providing users with further customizable experiences to express oneself and connect deeper with friends.

Meta also assures the public that the Instagram platform they know and love is not changing with this subscription program, claiming that this will only be an "optional upgrade" for users.

This means that all the features that users are enjoying now will not be removed from the free access tier or be hidden behind a paywall, something that X has infamously done on its platform with the blue check verification.

As revealed by Meta's Naomi Gleit, the Instagram Plus subscription is available for all users worldwide willing to pay $3.99 per month, and the same goes for the new Facebook Plus premium membership program.

On the other hand, there is also a WhatsApp Plus subscription that Meta announced alongside this, but this comes at a cheaper $3.99 per month fee.

New Details on Instagram Plus Subscription Features

There are three main features that Meta introduced from Instagram Plus' subscription.

First, multiple new Story features are exclusive to subscribers, including Story Extend, which adds another 24 hours to one's post before it expires, resulting in a new duration of 48 hours.

There is also the Story Spotlight, which makes your posts the top priority to followers, Super Hearts, Multiple Story Audiences, where you can create unlimited audience lists, Story Previews, Search Viewer List, and Story Rewatch Insights.

Next, users also get profile customization features like Custom App Icon, Custom Bio Font, and up to 6 Profile Pins.

Lastly, there is a new Post feature that allows subscribers to directly post to their profile without appearing on friends' and followers' feeds.

Originally published on Tech Times