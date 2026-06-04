OpenAI Improves ChatGPT Memory Feature on Free Tier With New ‘Dreaming’ Architecture

OpenAI announced a massive upgrade for ChatGPT's Memory feature that brings a better version of its existing capabilities, and the ones benefiting here significantly are free account users.

According to OpenAI, the new Memory upgrade for ChatGPT brings the "Dreaming" architecture to users, and it is a feature that offers better contextual awareness across all user chats.

OpenAI Debuts ChatGPT Memory Upgrade 'Dreaming'

OpenAI revealed in its latest announcement that they are now rolling out a massive upgrade for ChatGPT's Memory feature, which the company claims to be a "more capable and scalable system for synthesizing memory."

The Memory feature of ChatGPT was given the new "Dreaming" architecture that OpenAI describes as more attentive to a user's chats and other information.

Previous versions of Memory only used context based on that specific conversation with the chatbot, and the company later upgraded this by releasing a "memory list" where it keeps all types of context it can pull up later when needed.

In April 2025, OpenAI revealed that it upgraded the feature to get the ability to reference further chat context outside the saved memory list, which was its first iteration of dreaming.

According to OpenAI, dreaming is "a method for ChatGPT to automatically curate memories in the background by referencing chat history." In other words, it can pull up memories, context, and other information from previous chats.

Basically, OpenAI revealed a version of Memory that is not constrained to a memory list or to a single chat or conversation.

Dreaming Architecture Also Benefits Free Accounts

According to Engadget, the new dreaming architecture operates in the background and allows ChatGPT to "synthesize" information from various conversations and will not need explicit instructions to remember it.

In this current rollout by OpenAI, the process is more capable and efficient, and the company has also made it available to Free users.

Under this feature, Free users get the chance to get better experiences with ChatGPT as the contextual awareness, or the Memory feature, of the chatbot gets the new and upgraded architecture.

However, it is important to note that OpenAI will still prioritize the new dreaming architecture for Plus and Pro users in the United States, which will be made available starting today.

OpenAI will bring the dreaming Memory feature to Go and Free users across the world in the coming weeks.

Originally published on Tech Times