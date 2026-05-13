Trump Mobile CEO Confirms T1 Phone Shipment Later This Week

The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is finally preparing to reach customers after months of delays and uncertainty surrounding the project.

The launch marks the end of a lengthy delay cycle that began shortly after the smartphone was originally announced last June.

T1 Phone Experienced Several Launch Delays

During a recent interview with USA Today, Chris O'Brien, a CEO for Trump Mobile, confirmed that existing pre-orders will begin shipping over the coming weeks.

Although he did not fully explain the repeated postponements, O'Brien defended the delays by stating that the company is now delivering what he described as an "amazing product."

The T1 Phone initially targeted an August release before the company pushed the launch to October and later shifted to a vague "later this year" timeline.

None of those projected release windows materialized, leading many customers and technology enthusiasts to question whether the device would ever officially launch.

The project also faced criticism after Trump Mobile revised earlier claims regarding manufacturing. Initial marketing suggested the phone would be produced in the United States, but the company later confirmed that the T1 Phone would not actually be manufactured domestically.

Device Compared to HTC U24 Pro

According to GSMArena, early reports and comparisons suggest the T1 Phone closely resembles the HTC U24 Pro in both design and hardware specifications.

Analysts have noted that the two devices appear nearly identical in several areas, although Trump Mobile has yet to officially disclose the exact chipset powering the smartphone.

Despite comparisons to older hardware, the T1 Phone carries a retail price of $499, which appears questionable among consumers regarding the device's overall value and competitiveness within the smartphone market.

Trump Mobile Includes Additional Accessories

One feature that may help the T1 Phone stand out is its bundled accessories. Unlike many modern smartphones that ship with limited packaging contents, the T1 Phone reportedly includes a charging brick, braided USB-C cable, and transparent silicone case inside the box.

Some people believe that it carries suspicious manufacturing claims. It was earlier mentioned in a Tech Times report that company executives said that domestic production was no longer planned for this release.

Originally published on Tech Times