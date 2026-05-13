Netflix has revealed that it will soon add more advertisements to different parts of the streaming app itself.

Netflix is currently working on this revamp of its platform and subscription tier as it will offer ads on different aspects of the app instead of them just appearing in streams.

Netflix Expands Ads to More Parts of the Streaming App

According to Variety, Netflix has revealed during its presentation to advertisers that it is now expanding the visibility of its advertisements to more parts of the streaming platform and not just to the content that are being streaming.

Per the report, Netflix said that it is planning to add ads to two specific experiences on the platform.

First, Netflix said that its newly added vertical video feed called "Clips" and shares via social media are getting ads in between swipes. Clips are snippets and trailers on the platform and can be explored by swiping up or down,

Next, it was reported by 9to5Mac that Netflix also plans on incorporating its advertisements into its podcast library.

Ad-Supported Subscribers Get More Ads on Netflix

This move means significant changes for subscribers under the ad-supported tier on Netflix as this basically means that they are getting more ads but are paying the same amount monthly for a subscription.

The streaming giant is adding more ads to subscribers of the tier despite raising the prices on all streaming plans last March, with users required to pay more without getting additional features or fewer ads.

Netflix is now going on the more aggressive route to increase its revenue after seeing significant growth this year compared to 2025 in terms of its subscriber base in the ad-supported tier.

The company announced that this year, they are seeing 250 million users subscribed to the ad-supported tier, which is much greater than last year's 94 million.

Originally published on Tech Times