Meta’s Instants App Is Now Available on iOS, Android—Delivers Disappearing Media Like Snapchat

Meta and Instagram's take on disappearing media sharing with friends, family, and mutual acquaintances, the Instants app, has now been launched for iPhones.

If it all sounds familiar to you, it is because it is believed to be Meta's version of features that users enjoyed on Snapchat, the long-running social media platform that made disappearing media famous.

Meta, Instagram Launches Instant App for Android, iOS

Meta and Instagram want you to "share the moment" with their new smartphone app called Instants, a new platform where users may connect with friends, family, and more using photos.

This new app offers a way to snap an image on the app without the option to add filters and other kinds of additional enhancements.

On the app, users only need to log in using their Instagram account, and that's essentially it. Users may start creating their Instants by taking photos using the app, which then automatically gets uploaded to Instagram and shown to followers.

Snapchat-Inspired App Brings Disappearing Media

According to Meta, the Instants app is not so much a standalone app like Snapchat, which many say it took inspiration from.

It is important to note that Meta previously tested Instants on select regions before, so if the disappearing media feature already seems familiar, it is because it was under testing in your region via Instagram.

The Instants feature is built into Instagram's direct messages, so users who want to access it need to go to the DMs section of the app and tap on the mini stack of images on the bottom right.

The app is now available to download on the Apple App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android.

Originally published on Tech Times