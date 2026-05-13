Apple Reportedly Bringing AI Agents to Apple App Store; Privacy, Safety Remain Top Priority

Apple is reportedly planning to add AI agents to its App Store platform in the future.

There are still no exact details as to why Apple would want to have AI agents on its App Store, but there are already speculations about how the company may go about this AI-powered experience.

Apple Plans to Add AI Agents to App Store

According to a report by The Information, people who were briefed on the matter have revealed that Apple has plans to add AI agents on its App Store platform.

The report said that AI agents are best known for being able to take on complex actions and tasks on behalf of users.

Based on the report, Apple is known for being strict with its App Store policies and regulations among developers and app platforms, with them considering that AI agents could present issues on the app marketplace.

"For example, some agents can spin up smaller apps on the spot to perform a wide variety of tasks, which could be a problem if the agents do so after Apple has already approved the apps they live within," said Aaron Tilley of The Information.

Privacy, Safety Still Its Top Priority

With Apple incorporating AI agents of its own on the App Store, it could fix the "inconsistencies" that are seen on the platform, especially as many app developers like to try to skirt its rules.

The goal for Apple now is to reportedly incorporate AI agents to help automate several tasks and apply its regulations while upholding its high regard for privacy and safety on the platform.

The Information said that the details regarding these plans from the Cupertino tech giant remain unconfirmed, but Apple is already said to be designing a system dedicated to delivering privacy and safety.

The company reportedly wants to avoid suffering the same fate as OpenClaw, which saw its agents go "haywire," leading to it deleting all of its users' emails and more.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple may announce this change at the WWDC 2026 event happening in less than a month.

Originally published on Tech Times