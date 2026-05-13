Trump Goes Scorched Earth: Fixates on Obama’s Arrest in Latest Social Media Blitz

Donald Trump has reignited a political firestorm after using an overnight social media blitz to demand the arrest of Barack Obama.

Unfolding in the small hours of Wednesday, 13 May 2026, the President unleashed a torrent of posts on Truth Social that targeted his predecessor, revived long-discredited election claims, and savaged the mainstream media.

The most inflammatory moment arrived when Trump shared a post from an account referencing John F. Kennedy Jr., which labelled Obama a 'Renegade' and called for his immediate detention over alleged 2016 surveillance. This latest escalation marks a significant hardening of Trump's rhetoric as he continues to lean into fringe narratives to maintain his grip on the national conversation.

The barrage centred on the claim that Obama directed the wiretapping of Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. Despite Trump Fixates on Obama's Arrest becoming a rallying cry for his supporters, the US Justice Department confirmed in a 2017 court filing that no evidence exists to support the wiretapping allegations.

Trump's Overnight Posting Frenzy Targets Obama

Trump's late-night social media rant stretched from Monday evening into Tuesday morning, flooding his Truth Social feed with inflammatory claims and reposts from conservative commentators and political allies.

One repost, shared from an account using the image and name of the late John F. Kennedy Jr., claimed that Obama's alleged actions during the 2016 election were 'a million times worse than anything Nixon did during Watergate' and concluded with the statement, 'It is time to arrest the Renegade', referencing Obama's Secret Service codename.

The accusation centred on the long-debunked theory that Obama ordered surveillance of Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election. However, the US Justice Department stated in a 2017 court filing that it had found no evidence supporting Trump's earlier claims that Trump Tower had been wiretapped.

The latest Trump Truth Social posting spree quickly fueled renewed debate about the former president's use of social media to amplify unverified or false narratives involving political opponents.

President Trump shared a post late Monday night that called for the arrest of Barack Obama, accusing the former president of treason, without evidence. https://t.co/42qzRQ5vyc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 12, 2026

False Claims and Conspiracy Theories Resurface

The overnight blitz also included multiple Trump-Obama conspiracy theories that have circulated for years in right-wing online spaces.

Trump shared posts reviving false allegations surrounding Obama's citizenship, commonly known as the birther conspiracy, despite years of public documentation proving Obama was born in Hawaii. He also reposted claims accusing Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of orchestrating intelligence manipulation and covering up wrongdoing tied to Clinton's private email server.

Another repost linked to claims that New York police officers investigating Clinton-related matters had died under suspicious circumstances, allegations that have repeatedly been debunked by fact-checkers and law enforcement reviews.

Trump also amplified a video featuring Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who claimed in 2024 that Obama and Clinton were effectively making decisions within the Biden administration.

The series of posts underscored how Trump spreads false claims about Obama while continuing to lean heavily into narratives that energise portions of his political base.

Trump posted more than 55 times in just three hours on Monday night, unloading a ton of conspiracy theory content targeting former President Barack Obama, peppered with videos of Black people causing mayhem. https://t.co/7yYkWzSyww pic.twitter.com/5lVFnbDZeZ — The New Republic (@newrepublic) May 13, 2026

Election Fraud Claims Return to the Spotlight

No Trump controversial Truth Social posts cycle would be complete without renewed claims about the 2020 presidential election.

During the posting spree, Trump reposted former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, asserting that 'The 2020 Election was Stolen', despite extensive court rulings, recounts, audits, and election reviews confirming Biden's victory.

Trump also amplified old claims involving Dominion Voting Systems, including allegations that millions of Trump votes were deleted or switched to Biden. Those claims have been repeatedly disproven in court proceedings and fact-check investigations.

Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell was also referenced in reposts tied to election conspiracy narratives. Powell previously faced legal scrutiny and defamation lawsuits over false allegations about voting machines connected to the 2020 election.

The return of these Trump election fraud claims highlights how central election denial rhetoric remains within Trump's online messaging strategy heading into another major election cycle.

Trump is completely out of his fucking mind.



Calling for Obama to be arrested for treason…



25th Amendment Now. pic.twitter.com/DfY4ZnEWvQ — Not Your Average Liberal (@NotAvgLiberal) May 12, 2026

Trump Also Takes Aim at The New York Times

Beyond political rivals, Trump used the posting spree to attack The New York Times after the outlet published reporting about cost overruns linked to his Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool project.

Trump claimed the newspaper was 'losing subscribers on an hourly basis'. Available subscriber data, however, shows that the Times has continued to add digital subscribers over recent quarters.

The attack fit a broader pattern in which Trump attacks Barack Obama online while simultaneously targeting mainstream media organisations that publish critical reporting about him.

Why the Social Media Blitz Matters

Trump's latest overnight posting storm illustrates how social media remains one of his most powerful political tools. Even after years of fact-checks and public scrutiny, many of the same conspiracy theories continue to resurface in viral cycles online.

For critics, the barrage raises concerns about misinformation and political escalation. For supporters, the posts reinforce Trump's image as a combative outsider willing to confront establishment figures head-on. Either way, the latest Trump late-night social media rant succeeded in dominating online conversation, once again placing Obama, election conspiracies, and Truth Social at the centre of America's political discourse.

Originally published on IBTimes UK