Where Is Melania Trump? FLOTUS A ‘No-Show’ For China State Visit While Eric and Lara Trump Take Her Place

Melania Trump was confirmed as a no‑show for Donald Trump's two‑day state visit to China on Tuesday, after the White House said the First Lady would not travel to Beijing and her name was absent from the official Air Force One passenger list released ahead of the trip.

The news came after reporters covering the White House were given a manifest of senior officials and guests flying with the president to China on 14–15 May, but no sign of Melania Trump.

Instead, the entourage features a striking mix of cabinet‑level figures, Trump loyalists and members of his family, with son Eric Trump and daughter‑in‑law Lara Trump among those taking up space usually reserved for government staff.

Melania Trump Missing From The China Delegation

In an emailed response to US media, a spokesperson put the matter bluntly: 'First Lady Melania Trump is not traveling this time.' No alternative schedule for her was offered, and no health or security reason has been given.

It can be recalled that Melania Trump did travel with her husband on his previous state visit to China in 2017, when Beijing laid on what was widely described as an elaborate charm offensive.

On that trip she toured Banchang Primary School with Peng Liyuan, the Chinese president's wife, attended a performance at the Peking opera and took part in classes ranging from calligraphy to cooking and Chinese architecture.

This time, NewsNation White House correspondent Libbey Dean posted a partial list of those aboard Air Force One. It included President Trump; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth; senior aides Beau Harrison, Stephen Miller, Steven Cheung, Robert Gabriel, Michael Kratsios, Ross Worthington and Walt Nauta; and ambassadors Jamieson Greer and Monica Crowley.

The White House stressed that the list was not exhaustive, but it did not grow to include the First Lady.

Questions Over Who Is Travelling – And Who Is Not

Officially, aides are keen to highlight the weight of the delegation rather than the conspicuous absence. According to a White House official quoted across several reports, more than a dozen leading figures from technology, finance, defence and consumer industries are joining the trip as part of a broader American mission.

Names read like a roll‑call of corporate power: Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, BlackRock's Larry Fink, Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing's Kelly Ortberg, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citi's Jane Fraser, Cisco's Chuck Robbins, GE Aerospace's H. Lawrence Culp, Goldman Sachs' David Solomon, Mastercard's Michael Miebach, Micron's Sanjay Mehrotra, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon, Visa's Ryan McInerney and others.

In Beijing, these executives are expected to sit down with Chinese counterparts to discuss what one report described as the possible creation of a board of investment and a board of trade with China.

Melania Trump's Absence Against A Backdrop Of High‑Stakes Talks

Beyond the personal intrigue around Melania Trump, this is not a routine photo‑op. Trump's visit is the first by a US president to China since 2017 and comes at a time when the US‑Israeli war with Iran and a global energy crunch hang over every diplomatic move.

Before boarding Air Force One, Trump told reporters he regarded Xi Jinping as a 'friend' and promised an 'exciting trip', adding: 'You're going to see that good things are going to happen.'

He was less conciliatory when asked whether Xi might help broker a deal with Tehran. 'It might be. I don't think we need any help with Iran,' Trump said. 'They're defeated militarily, and they'll either do the right thing or we'll finish the job. They're either going to do the right thing or we're just going to finish the job.'

He has already warned that the current ceasefire arrangement with Iran is 'on life support' and criticised Beijing, the largest buyer of Iranian oil, for refusing to intervene more forcefully.

In Beijing, he is expected to press Xi to lean on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint vital to global oil shipments, and to accept what Washington regards as a more realistic peace proposal.

Trade, however, remains officially at the top of the agenda. 'We're going to be talking with President Xi about a lot of different things. I would say more than anything else will be trade,' Trump said, framing the visit as a chance to reset, or at least clarify, the economic relationship between the world's two largest economies.

Red Carpet In Beijing, But No First Lady

Meanwhile, when Air Force One landed in Beijing, Chinese authorities made a point of the occasion. According to pool reports, some 300 children in blue and white uniforms lined the tarmac, waving US and Chinese flags and chanting in Mandarin: 'Welcome, welcome, enthusiastically welcome.'

Trump disembarked to the spectacle, offered a fist pump to the crowd and walked the red carpet alongside Chinese Vice‑President Han Zheng, who had been dispatched by Xi to lead the welcome.

On the steps behind him were Eric and Lara Trump, standing in for the kind of family tableau that, in more conventional times, might have featured a First Lady.

The White House has given no further explanation for Melania Trump's absence, and there is no public information in the source to indicate whether this is a one‑off scheduling decision or a deliberate attempt to keep her away from what some commentators have already dubbed a 'political circus.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK