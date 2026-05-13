Tech AI

Next-Gen Siri Update on iOS 27 Brings New Search Gesture, Always-on Agent, Says Report

The next-generation Siri is looking more and more exciting.

By
ChatGPT-Like Features Might Come to iOS 18 Siri Version: What is Apple Planning Here?

Apple's iOS 27 is set to deliver the next-generation upgrades for Siri, and a new report claims that it will deliver an always-on function, as well as a search gesture.

Next-Gen Siri on iOS 27 Brings New Search Gesture

According to a new report by Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg), Apple's next-generation upgrade coming to Siri will bring a new "search gesture," which the publication claims to be a new way to interact with the assistant.

This new gesture is set to feature either a voice-activated prompt, which would reportedly have its specific "wake word" for it to activate, or a physical button assigned for it to be activated.

The latest from Gurman's report did not yet specify which hardware button would get assigned for the new gesture that directly activates Siri's features or capabilities via its upcoming upgrade.

That said, it is important to note that the new gesture would allow users to pull up a system-wide "Search or Ask" feature where users could use a voice-activated feature by tapping a microphone icon.

Always-on Agentic AI to be Available on Apple's Siri

Another massive feature that Gurman talked about in his report is that the next-generation Siri would feature always-on agent capabilities, where it could always be on the lookout for what a user needs.

According to 9to5Mac, multiple reports have talked about how the Gemini-powered, next-gen Siri would have more agentic features to adhere to what users need.

Google's Gemini is known for its agentic capabilities that help with automating, completing, and performing tasks, and this same technology is expected to also arrive in its integration with Siri.

The report also claims that the always-on, always-listening Siri can also be toggled to use a specific chatbot platform that is integrated into its system based on what users want. Users have the option to choose between OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini via the Search or Ask feature.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Apple
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu Says Israel Could Go Inside Iran To Take Its Enriched Uranium: 'You Go In And You Take It Out'

Virus
Hantavirus Spreads Among Humans but Pandemic Risk Remains Low, Experts Say
Aaron Brown Myers
Off-Duty Security Guard Who Shot and Killed 17-Year-Old Boy as He Laid on the Ground Found Guilty of Murder
NVIDIA Logo
NVIDIA Invests $40B to Equity AI Deals This Year; OpenAI Becomes Top Recipient
Trump arrived in China.
Trump Arrives In China, Plans To Discuss Iran And Taiwan
Editor's Pick
miami
Science

Florida's Worst Drought in 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed and Duration Forecast Revealed

Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Needs Fresh Start: Scenery Change
Sports

Mike Tomlin Joins NBC as NFL Analyst After Leaving Steelers Following 19-Year Coaching Run

Lufthansa
Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis

Google Gemini AI is Here
AI

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words