Next-Gen Siri Update on iOS 27 Brings New Search Gesture, Always-on Agent, Says Report

Apple's iOS 27 is set to deliver the next-generation upgrades for Siri, and a new report claims that it will deliver an always-on function, as well as a search gesture.

Next-Gen Siri on iOS 27 Brings New Search Gesture

According to a new report by Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg), Apple's next-generation upgrade coming to Siri will bring a new "search gesture," which the publication claims to be a new way to interact with the assistant.

This new gesture is set to feature either a voice-activated prompt, which would reportedly have its specific "wake word" for it to activate, or a physical button assigned for it to be activated.

The latest from Gurman's report did not yet specify which hardware button would get assigned for the new gesture that directly activates Siri's features or capabilities via its upcoming upgrade.

That said, it is important to note that the new gesture would allow users to pull up a system-wide "Search or Ask" feature where users could use a voice-activated feature by tapping a microphone icon.

Always-on Agentic AI to be Available on Apple's Siri

Another massive feature that Gurman talked about in his report is that the next-generation Siri would feature always-on agent capabilities, where it could always be on the lookout for what a user needs.

According to 9to5Mac, multiple reports have talked about how the Gemini-powered, next-gen Siri would have more agentic features to adhere to what users need.

Google's Gemini is known for its agentic capabilities that help with automating, completing, and performing tasks, and this same technology is expected to also arrive in its integration with Siri.

The report also claims that the always-on, always-listening Siri can also be toggled to use a specific chatbot platform that is integrated into its system based on what users want. Users have the option to choose between OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini via the Search or Ask feature.

Originally published on Tech Times