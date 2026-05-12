Samsung Galaxy S27 Leak Suggests Major Camera Redesign, Possible Built-In MagSafe-Style Magnets

Samsung may be preparing one of its biggest design shifts in years with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 series.

A new rumor from Korea claims the company is actively considering moving the position of its rear cameras, potentially breaking away from the familiar camera island layout that has defined recent Galaxy flagship phones.

For years, Samsung has maintained a consistent design language across its premium smartphones. A change in camera placement would mark a noticeable visual shift that we haven't seen before from other Galaxy releases.

Qi2 Magnetic Charging Support Could Drive The Design Shift

According to a Naver blog, the rumored redesign is not purely aesthetic.

Reports suggest Samsung may adjust the internal structure of the Galaxy S27 to support built-in magnets for Qi2 wireless charging.

Qi2 is the next-generation wireless charging standard that introduces magnetic alignment, similar to Apple's MagSafe system. So far, only Google has implemented magnets in Android phones, while Apple originally popularized the feature across its iPhone lineup.

If Samsung adopts this technology, Galaxy S27 users could use magnetic accessories without needing special cases. This would significantly improve compatibility with chargers, mounts, and other magnetic add-ons.

Cost Concerns Could Delay Magnetic Integration

Despite the excitement, the upgrade may not arrive on schedule. The report indicates that rising component costs, particularly for RAM and storage, could force Samsung to delay the feature, per GSMArena.

If that happens, built-in magnets might not appear until the Samsung Galaxy S28 series instead of the S27 lineup. Samsung is reportedly monitoring market conditions before finalizing its decision.

What Could Galaxy Fans Expect From This Rumor

While nothing is confirmed yet, the combination of a redesigned camera layout and potential Qi2 magnetic support suggests a meaningful evolution for Samsung's flagship phones.

The design upgrades are always significant for future releases, and knowing Samsung's obsession with cameras, it will take some time before we see these changes in effect.

The previous Galaxy S27 leak focused on UFS 5.0 storage for select models.

Originally published on Tech Times