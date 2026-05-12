Logitech Leak: Flip Phone-Looking Mouse Reveals Ultra-Compact Portable Design For Travelers

Logitech's upcoming venture may improve portable productivity with a new ultracompact folding mouse designed for users who frequently work on the go.

Recently leaked marketing materials from a German website suggest the company is developing a compact input device that physically folds in half for easier storage and transport.

Touch-Based Scrolling Replaces Traditional Wheel

According to the leaked materials, the unnamed device is described as an "ultracompact mouse" featuring adaptive touch scrolling instead of a traditional physical scroll wheel. This design choice suggests Logitech is moving toward a more minimalist and gesture-driven user experience.

The images, published by WinFuture, appear to show a near-final or finished product design, although Logitech has not officially confirmed the device or its specifications.

The mouse is also expected to connect via Bluetooth, allowing users to pair it with laptops, tablets, and multiple operating systems.

Folding Design Focuses on Travel Convenience

One of the most distinctive features shown in the leak is the mouse's folding mechanism. Unlike standard compact models, the device appears to bend completely in half, making it small enough to fit into pockets or tight laptop compartments.

Marketing visuals also depict usage in cafés and home workspaces, emphasizing its appeal to digital nomads, remote workers, and frequent travelers who prioritize portability without sacrificing functionality.

Ambidextrous Build, But Key Details Still Unknown

According to CNET, the leaked design suggests the mouse may support both left- and right-handed users, increasing its accessibility for a wider audience. However, important details such as official product name, pricing, release date, and full technical specifications have not yet been revealed.

Logitech has not issued any public statement regarding the leak, and the device does not currently appear in its official product lineup.

Logitech Continues Expanding Compact Peripherals

While we're waiting for the rumored folding mouse, Logitech already offers several popular compact options, including the Pebble and MX Anywhere series, both known for portability and reliable performance.

If the leak proves accurate, the new folding mouse could become one of Logitech's most innovative portable accessories yet, combining ultra-compact design, Bluetooth connectivity, and modern touch-based controls into a single travel-focused device.

Originally published on Tech Times