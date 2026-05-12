Tech AI

Google Discovers First AI-Made Zero-Day Exploit, Claims It Was Not Made With Gemini

AI has successfully created a zero-day exploit.

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Google has revealed that it has discovered a new zero-day exploit that was created using or with the assistance of artificial intelligence, claiming that this is the first-ever one in the tech industry.

The Mountain View tech giant believes that an AI model is part of the reason why this vulnerability was discovered and an exploit was created, but the company said that it was not made using Gemini.

Google Discovers First-Ever Zero-Day Exploit

According to Google's Threat Intelligence Group (GITG), a new zero-day exploit was discovered that was created and developed using artificial intelligence. Google's cybersecurity leg did not say which model or threat actor group was behind it.

The company said that the threat actor behind it was planning to use it in a "mass exploitation event," but thanks to Google's proactive discovery, they have prevented it from being used.

Gemini Was Not Involved in AI-Made Zero-Day

According to Engadget, Google mentioned in its report that, in its analysis of the AI-made zero-day exploit, it believes that its multimodal generative model, Gemini, was not used in the development of this newfound threat.

That said, Google has hinted that people associated with China and North Korea have shown "significant interest" in using the AI for exploiting security vulnerabilities.

A zero-day exploit is considered one of the most dangerous as they are unknown to targets, giving them "zero days" to prepare for it, hence the name.

In the report, Google also said that it had already notified the company that was the target of the zero-day exploit, and this has led to them patching the vulnerability.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Google, Gemini
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