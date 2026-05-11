Tech

Samsung Galaxy Phones Add ‘Block Apps with Excessive Ads’ Feature to Combat Spam

Samsung is now letting its Galaxy phones combat spam.

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Samsung Galaxy Phone

Samsung is now giving users more control over their notifications as it is now letting them block the apps that bombard them with excessive ads on Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Adds 'Block Apps with Excessive Ads' Feature

SammyGuru reported that Samsung has recently added a new feature to its Galaxy phones that will help users block apps with excessive ads on their devices, particularly those that bombard notifications.

According to the report, the feature is capable of detecting and recognizing "frequent advertisement alerts" on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and blocking them when needed by the user.

Per 9to5Google, the new feature from Samsung is not an ad blocker per se, but it is actually a setting for your Galaxy smartphone that will allow it to block the apps that bring spammy ads.

Basically, Samsung's new feature will be on the lookout for apps that send "frequent advertisement alerts" and then put them in "deep sleep to prevent them from bothering you," said the South Korean tech giant.

Spammy Ads On Notifications No More

According to the report, the new app block feature on Samsung Galaxy phones brings two options for users who want to clean up their device's notifications.

First, there is a basic setting that automatically blocks apps based on the data that Samsung gathered from your device, especially "whenever they're detected on your phone."

Next up, there is a so-called "intelligent" way to block the said apps that spam your notifications with ads, and this option is on the lookout and analyzing notifications at all times.

To turn on the feature, users need to head to their Settings, then go to Device care, tap on Care report, and scroll to Excessive alerts.

Originally published on Tech Times

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