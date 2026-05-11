Putin Says He Believes War In Ukraine Is ‘Coming To An End’ And Says He’s Willing To Discuss Security Arrangements

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the weekend that he believes the war in Ukraine is "coming to an end" and showed willingness to discuss security arrangements for Europe.

Speaking to press, Putin said his preferred negotiating partner would be former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Reuters noted.

In the meantime, European Council President Antonio ​Costa said last week he saw "potential" for renewed negotiations between the EU and Russia.

Putin's remarks took place following scaled-back May 9 holiday celebrating the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The outlet noted that rather than a display of missiles, tanks and missile systems, Moscow showed weapons in action in giant screens across the Kremlin walls.

In the meantime, Moscow and Ukraine accused each other of breaking a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, claiming the other side launched drones and artillery strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was not "even particularly trying" to abide by the ceasefire.

"Yesterday and today, Ukraine refrained from long-range retaliatory actions in response to the absence of large-scale Russian attacks," Zelensky said on Sunday.

"We will continue to respond in the same mirrorlike manner, and if the Russians decide to return to full-scale warfare, our response will be immediate and significant," he added.

Moscow, in turn, said Kyiv had violated the ceasefire more than 1,000 times, claiming that Kyiv's forces attacked civilian targets in Russian regions and struck military ones on the front lines.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, however, said he expects U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to visit Moscow "soon enough" for a new round of talks aimed at making progress towards ending the war.

However, he emphasized that Russia won't cede to its demands that Ukraine withdraws from its eastern Donbas region.

"Until (Ukraine) takes that step, we can hold several more rounds, dozens of rounds (of negotiations), but we'll be stuck in the same place," Ushakov said, according to state-run agency Tass.

The development comes after a report claiming that the Kremlin has beefed up security around Putin amid fears of a coup, as well as the assassination of top military figures.

Citing a report from a European intelligence agency, CNN detailed that measures include installing surveillance systems in the homes of staffers and preventing people working with the president from using public transport. Some working more closely with Putin can only use phones without internet access.

The report went on to detail that some of the measures were implemented after the killing of a top general in December. Putin is visiting fewer places, and is no longer going to some of his residences. He has not visited military facilities so far in 2026, in contrast with regular trips last year, and the Kremlin is releasing pre-recorded images of him.

Originally published on IBTimes