Tech

Apple May Keep iPhone 18 Prices Stable Despite Rising Memory Costs

Apple fans shouldn’t be extremely worried about the rising prices for the upcoming iPhone 18 models.

By

Apple may avoid significant iPhone 18 price hikes even as rising memory and storage costs continue affecting the global smartphone industry.

While many analysts expect flagship devices to become more expensive over the next few years, recent reports suggest the Cupertino giant could take a more calculated approach compared to competitors such as Samsung.

Apple Reportedly Considering Aggressive Pricing Strategy

iOS 16.1 Beta: Apple Tweaks Dynamic Island's Design on iPhone 14 Pro in Dark Mode

According to recent analyst reports, Apple is exploring an "aggressive pricing strategy" for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Instead of immediately increasing the base price of its flagship devices, the company could absorb a portion of rising component costs to remain competitive in the premium smartphone market.

Industry insiders believe Apple may preserve the starting prices of its next-generation iPhone models while shifting higher costs toward premium storage tiers, accessories, and optional services.

According to 9to5Mac, the strategy would allow the company to maintain appealing entry-level pricing while generating stronger profit margins through higher-capacity storage configurations and add-on purchases.

Samsung recently adopted a somewhat similar strategy with its Galaxy S26 lineup by adjusting pricing across selected models while keeping the Ultra variant relatively stable.

Maintaining consistent headline pricing could also help Apple strengthen launch demand and improve consumer perception during release season.

Apple's Services Revenue Provides Financial Flexibility

Google's recent Pixel pricing strategy may offer insight into Apple's possible direction. Despite increasing chip and memory costs, Google has continued aggressively discounting Pixel smartphones to attract users into its broader ecosystem of cloud services and AI products.

Apple operates from a similar position due to the rapid growth of its services business. During the company's latest quarterly earnings report, Apple generated nearly $31 billion in services revenue, representing a major portion of overall profits, according to Forbes.

This additional revenue stream gives Apple more flexibility to manage rising hardware costs without immediately passing the full burden onto consumers.

Memory Shortages Still Pose Long-Term Risks

Although Apple may delay noticeable price increases for now, analysts continue warning about long-term supply challenges.

Industry forecasts suggest memory shortages and rising DRAM and SSD prices could persist through 2027, potentially increasing manufacturing costs for future smartphones.

As a result, Apple may eventually introduce indirect price increases through expanded storage options, bundled subscriptions, or accessory pricing instead of raising the base cost of the iPhone itself.

In other news, an iPhone 18 Pro rumor report suggested that the tech titan was struggling with the under-display Face ID. However, it was mentioned that Dynamic Island may stay.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Apple
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Donald Trump

Medical Experts and Former Allies Sound Alarm Over 'Deteriorating' Donald Trump's 'Classic Signs of Dementia'

NVIDIA Logo
NVIDIA Invests $40B to Equity AI Deals This Year; OpenAI Becomes Top Recipient
US congressman declares aliens exist
Are 4ft Aliens Real? FBI Declassified Files Reveal Humanoid Sightings
Nancy Guthrie
Human Bone Found Near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona Home as Search Heads Into Fourth Month
Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu Says Israel Could Go Inside Iran To Take Its Enriched Uranium: 'You Go In And You Take It Out'
Editor's Pick
miami
Science

Florida's Worst Drought in 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed and Duration Forecast Revealed

Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Needs Fresh Start: Scenery Change
Sports

Mike Tomlin Joins NBC as NFL Analyst After Leaving Steelers Following 19-Year Coaching Run

Lufthansa
Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis

Google Gemini AI is Here
AI

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words