NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Walks Away From Rolling Loud Over Massive Cash Clash

NBA YoungBoy will reportedly not perform at this year's Rolling Loud festival after negotiations over his appearance broke down due to a significant financial disagreement.

According to AllHipHop, industry insiders say the dispute was not over minor production costs but involved enormous sums of money that neither party could reconcile. While exact figures have not been disclosed, those close to the matter describe the amount as substantial enough to shock observers and potentially reshape perceptions about festival economics.

NBA YoungBoy, a major figure in hip-hop known for his strong streaming numbers, ticket sales, and loyal fanbase, was expected to be a highlight of the festival. He has an audience known for their devotion and interaction, thus his presence will definitely be missed at Rolling Loud.

According to sources, feelings and the use of strong negotiation techniques might have been among the reasons why an agreement was not reached. However, there is still a chance that talks may continue once tempers cool down.

Read more: NBA YoungBoy Drops 5 New Tracks on Youtube, Inspiring Viral Praise from Japanese Fans

"Festivals need stars just as much as stars need stages," an insider said. As things stand, NBA YoungBoy seems to be off the Rolling Loud lineup.

In separate news, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, NBA YoungBoy's brother, Kendell Gaulden, was arrested in Texas after allegedly pistol-whipping a woman and attempting to shoot Baton Rouge rapper Lil Dump during a party on April 17.

Police say the altercation started after Gaulden allegedly took the woman's car keys without permission, leading her to call the police. According to court documents, Gaulden then struck her in the face with a handgun. When Lil Dump, whose real name is Dedrick Wright, tried to intervene, Gaulden allegedly pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but the weapon failed to fire because the magazine had fallen out.

Gaulden was arrested on April 20 and is being held in Harris County on a $500,000 bond for aggravated assault charges. Authorities also noted that he was already awaiting trial in another Texas case where he allegedly threatened a woman, broke into her home, and killed her dog.

The outlet also mentions another affiliate of NBA YoungBoy, Detroit rapper Allstar JR, who is facing federal gun charges after a separate Houston shooting allegedly involving NBA Ben10 and DeadEnd Ron.

Read more: NBA YoungBoy Will Never Rap Again, Offers To Sell Hard Drive For $100 Million

Originally published on Music Times